MG M9 Electric MPV To Make Its India Debut At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The MG M9 electric MPV will be retailed via the more premium MG Select outlets in the country

Exterior highlights include sleek LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, sliding doors, and connected LED tail lights.

Inside, the India-spec MG M9 EV features a dual-tone black and tan cabin theme.

It gets powered ottoman seats in the second-row with a reclining function.

MG also confirmed features like 8 massage modes for middle row occupants and dual-pane panoramic sunroof with the India-spec M9 MPV.

The global-spec M9 MPV uses a 90 kWh battery pack offering a WLTP-claimed range of 430 km (combined).

Expected to be priced from around Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG M9 premium electric MPV is all set to make its appearance in India at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. This electric MPV from MG is currently on sale as the Maxus Mifa 9 in international markets. Being a premium offering from MG in India, the M9 MPV will be sold in India through the premium MG Select outlets at specific cities along with the MG Cyberster.

A Limousine Design

The MG M9 features a typical van-like design, similar to the Kia Carnival or Toyota Vellfire. Up front, it boasts sleek LED DRLs, with the headlights positioned on the front bumper. From the side, it gets dual-tone alloy wheels and sliding doors, as seen on MPVs in this segment. At the back, it gets flat glass complimented by connected LED tail lights.

Spacious 3-row Seating

This electric MPV from MG will be available in a 3-row seating configuration, with the capacity to accommodate up to 7 passengers. The India-spec M9 features a dual-tone black and tan cabin theme. Although we haven't seen the dashboard of the India-spec M9 MPV yet, it is expected to closely resemble the minimalistic design of the global variant, which includes a floating touchscreen infotainment display and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

In the second-row, you get powered captain ottoman seats with touchscreen controls on the handrails and dedicated AC vents for both seats.MG has also confirmed that the seats will feature reclining functionality and 8 massage modes. This India-spec MG MPV will further be equipped with a 3-zone AC system and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.

It could also borrow features like a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated seats, a wireless phone charger, an air purifier, a 12-speaker sound system, and 64-colour ambient lighting from its global version. Its safety kit could likely include 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and level-2 ADAS.

Electric Powertrain

Unlike some premium MPVs in this category, the MG M9 will feature an all-electric powertrain. The specifications for the global version are as follows:

Battery Pack 90 kWh Claimed Range Up to 430 km (WLTP) Power 245 PS Torque 350 Nm

Note that these specifications may vary for the India-spec version of the MG M9 MPV.

Expected Price And Rivals

The MG M9 electric MPV is expected to be priced from Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be regarded as an all-electric alternative to the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire.

