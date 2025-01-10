Honda Elevate New Black Editions Launched From Rs 15.51 Lakh

Both Black and Signature Black Editions of the Honda Elevate are based on the top-spec ZX variant

Bookings for these new Black Editions of the Elevate have already started.

Deliveries for the CVT automatic variants will begin from January, while for the manual trims it will start from February.

The prices for the Black Edition costs Rs 10,000 more over the regular ZX trim, while the Black Signature Edition is Rs 30,000 more expensive.

Both of these Black Editions come in a new Crystal Black Pearl exterior shade.

They also get all-black interior, and the Black Signature Edition additionally gets 7-colour ambient lighting.

Both the special editions continue with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine of the SUV.

Before we dive into further details, let’s have a look at their prices:

Honda Elevate Black Edition Variant Regular Price Black Edition Price Difference ZX MT Rs 15.41 lakh Rs 15.51 lakh + Rs 10,000 ZX CVT Rs 16.63 lakh Rs 16.73 lakh + Rs 10,000 Honda Elevate Black Signature Edition ZX MT Rs 15.41 lakh Rs 15.71 lakh + Rs 30,000 ZX CVT Rs 16.63 lakh Rs 16.93 lakh + Rs 30,000

The Black Edition carries the premium of Rs 10,000 over the regular ZX variant, while the Black Signature Edition costs Rs 30,000 more than the regular ZX trim.

Honda Elevate Black Edition

The regular Black Edition of the Honda Elevate features minor cosmetic tweak blacked-out alloy wheels and nuts and a ‘Black Edition’ badge on the tailgate. Rest of the details like chrome garnish on the upper grille, silver-finished skid plates, silver roof rails and silver garnish on the doors remains the same. Inside, it boasts an all-black cabin with black leatherette seat upholstery, as well as black accents on the door pads, armrest, and around the instrument cluster.

Honda Elevate Signature Black Edition

Compared to the regular Black Edition, the Signature Black features an all-black grille, skid plates, black garnish on the doors, black roof rails, and a 'Signature' Edition badge on the fender, in addition to the 'Black Edition' badge on the tailgate. Inside, the interior is similar to that of the regular Black Edition, but the Signature Black adds 7-color ambient lighting.

No Changes To The Feature List

Honda hasn’t made any changes to the feature list of the Elevate and it comes loaded with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display. It also gets an automatic AC, a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof and a push-button start/stop.

Safety features include six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist, LaneWatch camera, vehicle stability assist, a rear parking camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, automatic emergency braking, and automatic high-beam assist.

A Petrol-only Offering

The Elevate is only being offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine:

Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-step CVT Claimed Mileage 15.31 kmpl (MT), 16.92 kmpl (CVT)

Price Range And Rivals

The Honda Elevate is now priced between Rs 11.69 lakh and Rs 16.93 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta Knight Edition, Kia Seltos X-Line, while it can also be regarded as an alternative to the Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Skoda Kushaq.

