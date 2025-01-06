New Renault Duster Will Not Debut In India In 2025

The next-generation models of the Renault Kiger and Triber will be introduced this year instead

The Managing Director of Renault India has said that an all-new SUV will be launched in 2026.

Previous teasers suggest that it can be the new Renault Duster that was previously slated to launch in 2025.

It will get an all-LED lighting setup, dual-tone alloy wheels and rugged cladding.

Will come with modern interior with floating touchscreen and a lot of physical controls.

Features can include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch driver's display and a wireless phone charger.

Powertrain details of India-spec model are yet to be confirmed.

Prices are expected to begin from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Renault Duster fans will sadly have to wait longer for the nameplate to come back in India as the launch has been delayed. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Managing Director of Renault India, has confirmed the carmaker’s plans for the future in the Indian market. Before we get into the details, let us see what the top official said.

The Renault India MD said, “...the latter part of the year will see the introduction of the next-generation Triber and Kiger — vehicles designed to inspire and delight. These launches mark the beginning of a series of innovations, including an all-new SUV scheduled for 2026..”.

While it has been made clear that the next-generation models of the Renault Kiger and Renault Triber will be introduced this year, the Renault India MD also confirmed an all-new SUV in 2026. Turning back the clock to 2024, the French carmaker had confirmed in March that the SUV will be making a comeback in India and had even shared a teaser of the same. This makes us assume that the upcoming ‘all-new SUV’ will be the new generation of the Renault Duster that was showcased in South Africa in November 2024 and was even teased back in March 2024.

Let us not take a look at everything the upcoming Duster could offer.

New Renault Duster: Exterior

The new-generation Duster will have a boxy design similar to the discontinued model in India. However, the new-gen model will look a whole lot more modern as it will come with LED headlights, Y-shaped LED DRLs and Y-shaped LED tail lights. It will also come with dual-tone alloy wheels and squared wheel arches with black cladding for a rugged look.

New Renault Duster: Interior, Features And Safety

The Y-shaped design elements will be carried inside too with the AC vents carrying a similar design. The 3-spoke steering wheel is new too and features buttons for audio and cruise control. The cabin also looks a whole lot upmarket with a floating touchscreen infotainment system and plenty of physical controls.

The internationally-available model comes with a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. It also gets wireless phone charger, a 6-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system, and cruise control. We expect the India-spec model to be offered with a similar list of features.

On the safety front, the India-spec Duster can get six airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features as well.

New Renault Duster: Powertrain Options

Internationally, the new-gen Duster comes with multiple powertrain options including hybrid and LPG. The choices include a 130 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine paired to a 48 V mild hybrid system, and a strong hybrid 140 PS 1.6-litre petrol engine paired to two electric motors powered by a 1.2kWh battery pack. The third is a 100 PS 1.2-litre petrol-LPG combination, which is offered with a 6-speed transmission.

We expect more details on the India-spec Duster’s powertrain options will be revealed before its launch in 2026.

New Renault Duster: Expected Price And Rivals

The Renault Duster is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be a potential rival to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

Although the launch of the new Renault Duster has been delayed, how excited are you about this upcoming SUV? Tell us in the comments below.

