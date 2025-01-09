Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 Now Gets A 5-seater Variant, Priced At Rs 1.28 Crore

The India-spec EQS electric SUV now comes in two variants: EQS 450 (5-seater) and EQS 580 (7-seater)

The new EQS SUV 450 5-seater variant is Rs 14 lakh more affordable than its 7-seater counterpart.

No major design changes have been made to the EQS SUV 450, save for the redesigned alloy wheels.

Gets the same interior layout along with MBUX hyperscreen setup.

Uses the same 122 kWh battery pack, but the electric motor makes 360 PS and 800 Nm.

It has an ARAI-claimed range of 821 km.

The EQS electric SUV is now priced between Rs 1.28 crore and Rs 1.42 crore (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Mercedes-Benz EQS Electric SUV now becomes more affordable with the launch of a new 5-seater version, EQS SUV 450 variant, priced at Rs 1.28 crore. This new variant of Mercedes' electric SUV doesn't feature any major changes in design and retains the same battery pack, but the electric motor now delivers a lower state of tune. Before diving into further details, let’s take a look at the variant-wise prices for the all-electric EQS SUV.

Variant Price EQS 450 (5-seater) (New) Rs 1.28 crore* EQS 580 (7-seater) Rs 1.42 crore

*Introductory prices

The new 5-seater variant of the EQS SUV is almost Rs 14 lakh more affordable than its 7-seater version. Do note that both the EQS SUV variants are locally assembled at Mercedes-Benz’ Chakan facility.

No Design Changes

Mercedes has not made any significant changes to the overall design of the EQS electric SUV. It still features a closed-off grille with the large Mercedes-Benz logo in the center, flanked by sleek LED headlights. A connected LED DRL strip runs the width of the bonnet, complemented by an aggressive-looking bumper. The profile remains unchanged, except for the redesigned alloy wheels. It also features flush-fitting door handles and a charging flap located on the front fender on the passenger side. Rounding off the overall design is a set of connected LED tail lamps.

Same Interior Layout As Before

From the inside, the cabin too remains the same as the EQS 580. The main highlight of the dashboard is its MBUX hyperscreen setup: a 17.7-inch touchscreen, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen for the co-driver, all of which together cover a space measuring 55.5 inches.

It also gets a heads-up display, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a separate screen on the rear centre armrest for rear passengers. The EQS SUV’s safety net packs a 360-degree camera, multiple airbags, various driver-assistance systems, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Choices

While both EQS 450 and EQS 580 feature the same battery pack, their output figures differ.

Variant EQS 450 (5-seater) EQS 580 (7-seater) Battery Pack 122 kWh 122 kWh Claimed Range 821 km 809 km Drivetype All-wheel-drive (AWD) All-wheel drive (AWD) Power 360 PS 544 PS Torque 809 Nm 858 Nm

The new EQS 450 makes 184 PS less than the EQS 580, but offers 12 km of extra claimed driving range.

Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV takes on the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX in India.

