BYD Sealion 7 To Debut In India At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

The Sealion 7 EV will be BYD’s fourth offering in India and prices will be announced by the first half of 2025

The Sealion EV will be unveiled in India at the upcoming Auto Expo 2025.

It has an exterior design reminiscent of the BYD Seal, with similar headlights and tail lights.

The interiors feature a 4-spoke steering wheel, a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch driver’s display.

It can come with features like a panoramic glass roof, heated and ventilated front seats and a heads-up display.

Safety suite can include up to 9 airbags, ADAS, TPMS and a 360-degree camera.

Gets two battery pack options internationally with both RWD and AWD setups.

Prices are expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is around the corner and carmakers are busy either teasing their new cars or announcing their new models for India’s largest motor show. The most recent of these is the BYD Sealion 7 EV which the carmaker has now confirmed will be featured at the 2025 Auto Expo. The Sealion 7 EV has been on sale in some overseas markets for some time and here’s everything you can expect from this electric SUV in its India-spec avatar.

BYD Sealion 7: Exterior

The internationally available BYD Sealion 7 has an exterior design that is similar to the BYD Seal that was introduced in India in March 2024. It will get the same headlight units as the Seal EV, a blanked-off grille and a blacked-out rear bumper. It can feature up to 20-inch alloy wheels, flush-type door handles and a black rugged cladding above the wheel arches that runs across the length of the body.

The highlight, however, is the tapered roofline which gives it an SUV-coupe look. It will get connected LED tail lights that are similar to the Seal EV with pixel design elements. The rear bumper also will get a black portion which rounds up the rugged nature of this SUV.

Let us now take a look at the dimensions of the Sealion EV:

Criteria Dimensions Length 4,830 mm Width 1,925 mm Height 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,930 mm Boot space 520 litres

BYD Sealion 7: Interior

The interior of the BYD Sealion 7 is premium and made out of multiple materials.. It comes with the rotatable 15.6-inch touchscreen as the Seal and gets a new gloss black panel that runs from one AC vent to the other and houses the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. The 4-spoke steering wheel boasts controls for the audio system and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The centre console, however, is the same as the Seal and houses the drive selector knob, buttons for drive and terrain modes, two cupholders and a centre armrest.

The seats are finished in white leatherette upholstery all of which come with 3-point seatbelts and adjustable headrests. The rear seat passengers also get AC vents and a centre armrest.

Other features include a panoramic glass roof, a heated steering wheel, heated, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats (with adjustable lumbar support) dual-zone auto AC, vehicle-to-load (V2L) ambient lighting, a head-up display (HUD) and a 12-speaker Dynaudio sound system. We can expect a lot (if not all) of features to be offered with the India-spec model.

On the safety front, it can come with 9 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It can also come with some ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and rear collision warning.

BYD Sealion 7: Battery Pack And Performance

The international-spec Sealion EV comes with either an 82.5 kWh or a 91.3 kWh battery pack option, paired with either a single or dual-motor setup. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery pack 82.5 kWh 91.3 kWh No. of electric motors 1 2 2 Drivetrain RWD AWD AWD Power 313 PS 530 PS 530 PS Torque 380 Nm 690 Nm 690 Nm WLTP-claimed range 482 km 456 km 502 km

While powertrain details of the India-spec model are still unknown, BYD will reveal these specifications during the Bharat Mobility Auto Show 2025. Considering that the Seal gets all the powertrain options of the International-spec car, one can expect the same for India as well.

BYD Sealion 7: Expected Price And Range

Prices of the BYD Sealion are expected to start from Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and at this price point, it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Volvo EX40.

