VinFast Confirms India Debut At Auto Expo 2025, VF7 Electric SUV Teased

The VinFast VF7 electric SUV is a 5-seater offering that could be the first EV from the carmaker for our market and is expected to come as a completely built-up unit (CBU)

It was back in October 2023 that we had got the first update of VinFast, a Vietnamese EV maker, that was planning to enter the Indian market soon. Consequently, the carmaker confirmed its entry into India and began the construction of its EV manufacturing plant In Tamil Nadu. VinFast has now confirmed that it will be present at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and has also teased the VF7 electric SUV for our market.

An Overview Of VinFast

VinFast is a Vietnamese EV maker who is relatively new in the auto industry. It began operations in 2017 and is the only marque in Vietnam to have expanded its presence in other international markets. In 2021, VinFast launched three electric cars, two new electric scooters, and an electric bus in Vietnam. Out of the three cars, two of them were for the global markets, and in 2022, the brand set up its showrooms in the US, Europe and Canada.

What Is The VF7?

The VF7 is a 5-seater electric SUV measuring 4,545 mm and having a wheelbase of 2,840 mm. It has been teased in India for the first time and its specifications are on par with the Mahindra XEV 9e and Hyundai Ioniq 5. The VF7 could be brought to India as a CBU offering once the brand enters India and later, locally assembled models could follow.

It gets a 75.3 kWh battery pack with a WLTP claimed range of up to 450 km. In the global markets, it is available with both single (204 PS/310 Nm) and Nm dual motor (354 PS/ 500 Nm) setups. While the former is offered with a front-wheel-drive (FWD) option, the latter gets an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD).

VinFast VF7 Features And Safety

VinFast has equipped the VF7 electric SUV with a panoramic sunroof, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a heads-up display, and connected car tech. Key safety features on board include up to eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) as well.

VinFast VF7 Expect And Rivals

The VinFast VF7 is expected to be priced from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will serve as an alternative to the Mahindra XEV 9e, BYD Sealion 7, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6.

