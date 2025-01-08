Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Venue, And Verna Receive New Variants And Features As Part Of MY25 Updates

These latest updates bring new features and variants to the Grand i10 Nios and Venue, while also making the turbo-petrol DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission) variant of the Verna more affordable

The year 2025 has already begun, and Hyundai is among the first automakers in the country to introduce model-year updates for three of its popular models: the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai Venue, and Hyundai Verna. These updates include new variants with additional features, and the turbo-petrol automatic variant of the Verna has also become more affordable. Let’s take a closer look at the updates for each model.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a new mid-spec Sportz (O) variant which sits above the regular Sportz variant in the lineup. Over the regular Sportz variant, the Sportz (O) variant of the hatchback gets 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome finished outside door handles, and push-button start/stop. It also gets an 8-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, as well as automatic AC. Note that this new variant is available in both manual and AMT options.

Apart from the introduction of the new variant, the mid-spec Corporate variant of the Grand i10 Nios has also been upgraded with projector headlights. The prices for these new variants are as follows:

Variant Old Price/Standard Variant Price New Price Difference Corporate MT Rs 6.93 lakh Rs 7.09 lakh + Rs 16,000 Sportz (O) MT Rs 7.36 lakh Rs 7.72 lakh + Rs 36,000 Corporate AMT Rs 7.58 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh + Rs 16,000 Sportz (O) AMT Rs 7.93 lakh (Regular Sportz) Rs 8.29 lakh + Rs 36,000

For the Sportz (O) variant, customers will have to shell out Rs 36,000 more over the regular Spotrz trim. On other hand, the Corporate variant of the hatchback has become expensive by Rs 16,000.

The Grand i10 Nios comes with both petrol and CNG powertrain options:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1.2-litre petrol-CNG Power 83 PS 69 PS Torque 114 Nm 95.2 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

Hyundai Venue

The variant lineup of the Hyundai Venue has also been expanded with a new SX Executive variant manual variant offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine of the SUV. This new variant sits above the mid-spec S(O) trim and below the regular SX variant, priced at Rs 10.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Key features on board the new SX Executive variant include an 8-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push button start/stop, auto AC, and a single-pane sunroof.

Hyundai has also updated the existing variants of the Venue with new features. The S MT and S Plus MT variants now get a rear parking camera and wireless phone charger, the S(O) MT variant now features push button start/stop and smart key. The S(O) MT Knight edition additionally also comes with a wireless phone charger. Lastly, the S(O) Plus Adventure manual variant now also includes a push button start/stop and wireless phone charger. Note that all of these features updates apply to 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual variants of the SUV.

Here are the revised prices of the updated variants:

Variant Old Price/Standard Variant Price New Price Difference S MT Rs 9.11 lakh Rs 9.28 lakh + Rs 17,000 S Plus MT Rs 9.36 lakh Rs 9.53 lakh + Rs 17,000 S(O) MT Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 10 lakh + Rs 11,000 S(O) Knight MT Rs 10.12 lakh Rs 10.34 lakh + Rs 22,000 S(O) Plus Adventure MT Rs 10.15 lakh Rs 10.37 lakh + Rs 22,000 SX Executive MT Rs 11.05 lakh (Regular SX) Rs 10.79 lakh (-) Rs 26,000

The S and S(O) variants of the Venue have become expensive by Rs 17,000 and Rs 22,000 respectively. However, you can choose SX Executive variant for features like sunroof, auto AC, and an 8-inch touchscreen by saving Rs 26,000 over the regular SX trim.

The Hyundai Venue is being offered with three powertrain options:

Engine 1.2-litre N/A petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 114 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Hyundai Verna

The Hyundai Verna now comes with two new more affordable automatic variants: S(O) Turbo-petrol DCT and S Petrol CVT. The former sits below the SX turbo-petrol DCT variant and comes with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, auto AC, wireless phone charger, a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, and a single-pane sunroof. Note that its exterior highlights also include 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels with red-painted brake callipers.

The S variant of the Verna, which was earlier limited to manual, now gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox. Both S MT and S CVT variants now also get a single-pane sunroof. The S CVT also gets paddle shifters and multi-drive modes. Let’s have a look at the prices of these variants:

Variant Old Price/Standard Variant Price New Price Difference S MT Rs 12.05 lakh Rs 12.37 lakh + Rs 32,000 S CVT (new variant) N.A. Rs 13.62 lakh N.A. S(O) Turbo DCT (new variant) N.A. Rs 15.27 lakh N.A.

The regular S MT variant of the Verna has received a price hike of Rs 32,000 owing to the addition of a single-pane sunroof. The newly introduced S(O) turbo DCT variant of the Verna is Rs 91,000 more affordable than the previously available SX turbo DCT variant of the sedan.

The Hyundai Verna comes with both naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engine options:

Engine 1.5-litre N/A petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

So these were all the model year updates for the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Venue, and Verna. What are your thoughts on this, and which one would you like to buy? Comment below.

