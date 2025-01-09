Hyundai Creta Electric To Get More Features Than ICE Model

The Korean marque has also announced certain dimensions figures for the Hyundai Creta EV, which will also be coming with a 22-litre frunk

Hyundai Creta Electric to get powered co-driver seat with boss mode and memory function for driver’s seat.

It will come with a 433-litre boot and a 22-litre frunk (underneath the bonnet).

The wheelbase of the Creta Electric is 2,610 mm, which is the same as the standard car.

Prices will be announced on January 17 at Auto Expo 2025.

We have got some more updates on the Hyundai Creta Electric ahead of its launch on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The carmaker has announced more features of what the Creta EV will come packing with as well as details about its wheelbase and one practicality bit.

For those interested in booking the Creta Electric, one can reserve it online or at your nearest dealership for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The Hyundai Creta EV will be offered in four broad variants: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Wheelbase And Frunk Details

Hyundai has announced the wheelbase length of the Creta, which is 2,610 mm, same as the internal combustion engine (ICE) model. Rest of the dimensions are yet to be announced, but we expect it to be similar to the standard Creta, which has a length of 4,330 mm, width of 1,790 mm and height of 1,635 mm.

The Creta Electric’s boot space is rated at 433 litres, which is once again, same as the ICE-powered car. Along with that, the Creta Electric will also offer a 22-litre frunk, which will come useful for storing your charging cables or other knick knacks.

Hyundai Creta Electric: More Features Revealed

Hyundai has also revealed a few more features of the Creta Electric on which it will pack over the standard. That includes an 8-way powered co-driver seat with boss mode, memory function for the driver’s powered seat and a digital key where one can lock or unlock the car using your smartphone. Another point to note is that Hyundai says the controls for the dual-zone climate control will be a touch-based unit instead of physical buttons found in the ICE model.

Other features onboard include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, wireless phone charger and ambient lighting.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by six airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold and Level-2 ADAS.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain Options Revealed

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered with two battery packs, both getting their own e-motor in different tunes. Here’s a look at the specifications:

Specification Hyundai Creta Electric Hyundai Creta Electric Long Range Power (PS) 135 PS 171 PS Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh Claimed Range 390 km 473 km

The more powerful version of the Creta Electric can achieve the 0-100 kmph sprint in just 7.9 seconds. Also, the battery pack supports fast charging capabilities and can be juiced up from 20 to 80 percent in just 58 minutes.

Hyundai Creta Electric: Expected Price And Rivals

One can expect the new Hyundai Creta Electric to have a starting price of around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it in contention with the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV as well as the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

