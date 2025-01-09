Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric, All-electric G Wagon, Launched In India At Rs 3 Crore

Staying true to its SUV character, the Mercedes G-Class Electric features an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain with a quad-motor setup and has plenty of off-road tricks up its sleeve

The Mercedes G-Class Electric retains the traditional boxy SUV design.

It gets EV-specific touches like a closed off grille, redesigned bumper, and an optional squared tailgate housing.

Gets an all-black cabin along with black leatherette seat upholstery.

Feature highlights include dual 12.3-inch displays, augmented reality-based heads-up display (HUD), and ambient lighting.

Uses a 116 kWh battery pack offering a WLTP-claimed range of up to 455 km.

Gets four electric motors, offers a combined output of 587 PS and a whopping 1164 Nm.

The Mercedes-Benz EQG concept made its debut in India at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. Now, in 2025, this electric SUV, known as G-Class Electric in its production form, from the German automaker has arrived on our shores, with a price tag of Rs 3 crore, for the Edition One. True to its roots, the electric G-Wagon preserves its iconic SUV character, both in design and in its mechanical prowess. Let’s dive into the details of what it brings to the table.

But before that, let’s see where the all-electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class stands in its lineup:

Variant Prices 400d AMG Line Rs 2.55 crore AMG G 63 Rs 3.60 crore Electric G-Class (G580 Edition One) Rs 3 Crore

All prices are ex-showroom

For now, the automaker has announced the prices for the G-Class Electric Edition One. Note that this electric SUV is already sold out till the third quarter of 2025.

Design: Undoubtedly A G-Class

The electric G-Class looks familiar with the traditional boxy SUV design, complete with the circular LED DRLs and adaptive LED projector headlights featuring 84 individual LEDs. However, it incorporates some EV-specific design elements, such as a closed-off black grille with illuminated surrounds and a redesigned bumper with a new mesh grille for the airdams. It stands on 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, which are upgradeable to 20-inch for the AMG variant of the SUV.

The rear also shows clear similarities to the standard G-Class and it can be optioned with a squared tailgate-mounted housing for storage of chargers instead of the regular model's spare wheel mounted on it.

Typical G Wagon Cabin

Just like the exterior, the interior of the G-Class Electric also looks the same as the regular ICE version of the G-Class. It has an all-black theme, the brand’s latest multi-function steering wheel with touch haptic controls, squared-off housings for the AC vents, and black leatherette seat upholstery.

Features on board the electric G Wagon include dual 12.3-inch displays (for touchscreen and digital driver’s display), and an augmented reality-based heads-up display (HUD). It also gets dual 11.6-inch rear screens, wireless phone charging, and a Burmester 3D sound system.

Passenger safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including lane-keep assist, autonomous-emergency braking (AEB), and driver attentiveness alert. It also comes with a 360-degree camera and traffic sign assist.

Quad Motor Setup Delivering Over 1000 Nm

Mercedes has equipped the G-Class Electric electric SUV with 116 kWh (usable) battery pack. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 116 kWh (usable) Claimed Range Up to 455 km (WLTP) Electric Motors 4 (one of each wheel) Drivetype All-wheel-drive (AWD) Power 587 PS Torque 1164 Nm

The G-Class Electric can sprint from nought to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds, even though it weighs over three tonnes. It offers three drive modes – Comfort, Sport, and Individual – along with two offroad modes: Trail and Rock.

Still A Capable Off-roader

The electric G-Class employs torque vectoring to simulate virtual differential locks, enabling it to direct the precise amount of torque to each wheel, helping it navigate tough situations. It features four electric motors, one for each wheel, with each motor paired to its own gearbox that includes a switchable low-range setting for added capability. One of the most impressive features of the G-Class Electric is the 'G-Turn.' This unique functionality allows the electric SUV to rotate in place, performing 360-degree spins just like a tank. The G Wagon electric offers a water wading capacity of 850 mm.

Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electric serves as an electric alternative to the likes of the standard Mercedes-Benz G-Class, Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender.

