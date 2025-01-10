Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4x4 Variant Relaunched At Rs 36.79 Lakh

The carmaker has also introduced an exclusive accessory pack available on all variants, including a hood decal and a programmable ambient lighting

Prices of the Limited (O) variant now range from Rs 30.79 lakh to Rs 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the update, an AWD option on the Meridian has become the most affordable by Rs 2 lakh

Features on the Limited (O) include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 10.2-inch driver’s display and panoramic sunroof.

Safety features include 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and an electronic parking brake.

The Meridian comes with a 2-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic options.

Prices of other variants range between Rs 24.99 lakh and Rs 38.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Jeep Meridian was updated in October 2024, following which it came in four broad variants, with both FWD (front-wheel-drive) and AWD (all-wheel-drive) setups. The AWD option was provided only with the fully loaded Overland trim during its launch. However, the American carmaker has now launched the one-below-top Limited (O) variant with an AWD setup, which is priced at Rs 36.79 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). Notably, the variant in question was available with the AWD option before the October 2024 update.

Jeep has also introduced an accessory pack available with all the variants of the Meridian, which includes a hood decal, side body decal and programmable ambient lighting.

Meridian Limited (O): Powertrain

With the re-introduction of an AWD option, the Meridian Limited (O) has become the second variant in the Meridian lineup to get both FWD and AWD setups after the top-spec Overland variant. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre diesel Power 170 PS Torque 350 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / 9-speed automatic Drivetrain FWD / AWD

Also Read: Here Are All The Kia, Mahindra, And MG Cars Set To Debut At The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Meridian Limited (O): Features And Safety

The Jeep Meridian is a feature-rich offering that gets amenities right from its base variant. The higher-spec Limited (O) trim comes with a 10.2-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, 9-speaker Alpine audio system and connected car tech. It also features 8-way electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger and dual-zone AC.

The safety net is also robust with highlights including 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Meridian Limited (O): Price And Rivals

Here are the prices of all the options available with the Limited (O) variant:

Variant Price Limited (O) MT FWD Rs 30.79 lakh Limited (O) AT FWD Rs 34.79 lakh Limited (O) AT AWD (new) Rs 36.79 lakh

The table suggests that the AWD version is Rs 2 lakh costlier than the FWD iteration with an automatic gearbox. Prices of other variants range between Rs 24.99 lakh and Rs 38.49 lakh.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Jeep Meridian rivals other full-size SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and Skoda Kodiaq.