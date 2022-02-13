Modified On Feb 13, 2022 12:00 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

New Maruti Baleno teaser? Check. Skoda Slavia confirmed launch dates? Check. 2022 MG ZS EV? Revealed. As you may have guessed, this week was neck-deep in action and masala.

This week, the union government confirmed its plans to introduce the Bharat NCAP safety ratings. We also had Maruti teasing the upcoming facelifted Baleno, plus the 2022 Hyundai Venue was spied for the first time. Here is a low-down of everything transpired in these seven days:

2022 Maruti Baleno Teased

Maruti has put out some teasers of the facelifted Baleno. Till now, the hatchback’s LED lighting, segment-first heads-up display, and the bigger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system have been teased. The new Baleno has already entered production and will go on sale this month.

Skoda Slavia Launch Details

Skoda has confirmed two different launch dates for the Slavia sedan. The 1-litre TSI variants will go on sale first, followed by the 1.5-litre TSI. The test drives and deliveries will commence on the respective dates as well.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio Captain Seats Spied

For the first time, the second row captain seats of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio were spied. The new-gen SUV is expected to go on sale towards the second half of this year.

2022 MG ZS EV Revealed

MG has revealed the updated exterior of the facelifted ZS EV. The 2022 model will get a refreshed design, new features, and a larger battery pack, and it’s going on sale by the end of this month.

2022 Hyundai Venue Spied In India

The facelifted Hyundai Venue has been spied in India for the first time. The subcompact SUV will get an updated styling and new features. It’s expected to continue with the same engine options as earlier. Although, it could get the Sonet’s 1.5-litre diesel-6AT combination.

Skoda Kushaq’s Top-end Variant Loses Dual Airbags

The Kushaq’s top-end Style automatic variants now get six airbags as a standard feature. Until now, these variants only had dual front airbags as standard.

Mahindra’s Upcoming EVs Teased

Mahindra has released the first-ever teaser for its upcoming line of EV concepts, which will be unveiled in July. The teaser showcased silhouettes of three mid-sized to large electric SUVs of different sizes.

Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

In a recent press conference, the government of India has confirmed its plans to introduce Bharat NCAP safety star ratings. The safety standards and crash tests will be based on the lines of the global and Euro NCAP tests.

Launches

