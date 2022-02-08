Mahindra Bolero Now Equipped With Standard Dual Airbags
Modified On Feb 08, 2022 04:20 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Bolero
The co-driver airbag, a first for the SUV, has been integrated into the dashboard by removing the grab handle
Until now, the Bolero was available only with a single driver-side airbag.
The SUV is sold in three variants: B4, B6, and B6 (O).
It continues to be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed MT.
Mahindra retails it from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Mahindra Bolero has now been equipped with standard dual front airbags for the first time. Until now, the SUV only had a driver-side airbag. It continues to be sold in three variants: B4, B6, and B6 (O).
Mahindra has removed the grab handle on the co-driver side of the dashboard to integrate the additional airbag. Other standard safety features on the SUV include ABS, rear parking sensors, and a seatbelt reminder.
Not too long ago, Maruti had updated its basic people-mover, the Eeco, with standard dual airbags as well. With the Bolero also getting the same, the two are among the longest-running models in India now to have this safety feature as standard.
The Bolero gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine (76PS/210Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual.
Mahindra has priced the Bolero from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While it doesn’t have any direct rival, it goes up against sub-4m SUVs, including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, and the Hyundai Venue.
