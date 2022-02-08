Mahindra Bolero Now Equipped With Standard Dual Airbags

Modified On Feb 08, 2022 04:20 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Bolero

The Mahindra Bolero has now been equipped with standard dual front airbags for the first time. Until now, the SUV only had a driver-side airbag. It continues to be sold in three variants: B4, B6, and B6 (O).

Mahindra has removed the grab handle on the co-driver side of the dashboard to integrate the additional airbag. Other standard safety features on the SUV include ABS, rear parking sensors, and a seatbelt reminder.

Not too long ago, Maruti had updated its basic people-mover, the Eeco, with standard dual airbags as well. With the Bolero also getting the same, the two are among the longest-running models in India now to have this safety feature as standard.

The Bolero gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine (76PS/210Nm), paired with a 5-speed manual.

Mahindra has priced the Bolero from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While it doesn’t have any direct rival, it goes up against sub-4m SUVs, including the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Nissan Magnite , Tata Nexon , and the Hyundai Venue .

