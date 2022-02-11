Published On Feb 11, 2022 08:13 PM By Sonny

The teaser reveals only the design of the light signature which is similar to that of the XUV700

Mahindra is working on a new dedicated EV lineup, called “born EVs”.

To be previewed by a collective of concepts under the banner Born Electric Vision.

First of Mahindra’s dedicated EVs is slated to be market-ready by 2025.

Three electric SUV silhouettes showcased in the teaser trailer.

Mahindra will return to EV space sooner with the electric version of the XUV300.

In May 2021, Mahindra shared its plans to introduce a series of dedicated EV models by 2025. Now, the Indian carmaker has released the first-ever teaser for its upcoming line of EV concepts due to be unveiled in July 2022.

Also read: Explained: Mahindra's Electric Car Plans Up To 2026

Mahindra calls its new dedicated EVs as “born EVs” and hence the name of the collection of concepts is Born Electric Vision. The acronym B.E.V. is the same as that for battery electric vehicles. These are going to be brand new Mahindra EVs with no other powertrain option, unlike the upcoming electric version of the XUV300.

The teaser showcased silhouettes of three mid-sized to large electric SUVs of different sizes. Each of them features a similar light signature that debuted on the XUV700, a sign of Mahindra’s new design theme for upcoming models. The C-shaped signature is seen with the taillights as well.

Mahindra has been investing heavily into developing a new EV platform by leveraging all of its technological partnerships and combining the expertise of its global avenues. EVs built on this dedicated platform are expected to be compatible with high speed fast charging (like the Hyundai Ioniq 5’s capacity of upto 350kW), offer a choice of two- and four-wheel drive, and a new EV-specific cabin experience. The platform is also likely to be scalable, capable of spawning EVs for various segments and prices.

Also read: All The Electric Cars Coming To India In 2022

The first of Mahindra’s Born EVs is expected to be market ready by 2025. Until then, Mahindra will be entering the growing EV space in India with the likes of the XUV300 Electric to compete against Tata’s lineup of affordable, long-range EVs.