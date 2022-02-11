Modified On Feb 11, 2022 04:53 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The upcoming new-gen model should be offered as 6- and 7-seaters; however, a 5-seater seems unlikely at this point

Second-row captain seats with individual armrests.

The SUV to get a single-pane sunroof, 360-degree camera, and rear disc brakes.

Will feature dual-zone climate control and a larger touchscreen infotainment system

Will get the XUV700’s petrol and diesel engines, but in a lower state of tune.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted again, and this time, we got to see the second-row captain seats. The new-gen SUV is expected to go on sale in the second half of this year.

Going by the spy shots, there seem to be individual armrests in the second row. Earlier leaked images have already revealed the front-facing third-row seats. Do note that the outgoing Scorpio is available in multiple seating configurations: 7 (with captain seats), 7 (side-facing seats), 8 (front-facing), and 9 (side-facing). While side-facing seats are not expected this time, the SUV could be offered as 6- and 7-seaters.

The spy shots further confirm the presence of a 360-degree camera, a single-pane but large sunroof, and rear disc brakes. The cabin will likely have much in common with the Thar and the XUV700; we say this in keeping with the images that have leaked earlier. That said, the XUV700 does not get the 6-seating option, instead going with five and seven seats.

Till now, features that have been confirmed are the dual-zone climate control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, twin-pod analogue instrument cluster, flat-bottom steering wheel, and cruise control. It is also expected to get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Alexa support, connected car tech, dynamic turn indicators, multiple airbags, and electronic stability control.

The Scorpio will borrow the XUV700’s 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engines, but tuned differently to produce less power. It can be paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. Importantly, both rear-wheel (RWD) and four-wheel drivetrains (4WD) (four-wheel drive) drivetrains have been confirmed, the latter with a low-range gearbox.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will possibly retail from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue to be a rugged alternative to the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster , Skoda Kushaq , and Volkswagen Taigun .

Trivia: This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Scorpio, since its debut in 2002.