Published On Feb 11, 2022 01:24 PM By Rohit for MG ZS EV 2022

MG has also shared a couple of interior images of the EV, showing features like a rear centre armrest, centre headrest, and rear AC vents

Facelifted ZS EV to be launched towards the end of February.

Exterior changes include tweaked bumpers, updated LED lighting, and new alloy wheel design.

Likely to get new features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen and a digital driver’s display.

Expected to get a bigger 51kWh battery pack.

MG could price it from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

MG Motor India will soon commence production of the facelifted ZS EV at its Halol facility in Gujarat. The electric SUV is slated for a launch towards the end of this month.







While the carmaker had already released a set of exterior images of the facelifted model, it has now shared a couple of interior shots as well. The 2022 ZS EV gets a rear armrest with cupholders, rear AC vents, and even a headrest for the middle passenger.

On the outside, the updated ZS EV gets a typical modern EV-like closed front grille with the charging slot located next to the MG logo. MG has also given it a set of updated LED headlights, LED DRLs, and taillights, along with tweaked front and rear bumpers. On the sides, the electric SUV sports revised 17-inch alloy wheels while carrying on with the ‘electric’ badge on its front fenders.

MG Astor's cabin image used for reference

Although the new images only reveal the second row of the new ZS EV, its dashboard and centre console is likely to be shared with MG’s newest offering, the Astor. It should add features such as a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and new climate control switches to the facelifted SUV.

The biggest update in terms of safety will be the introduction of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Other safety features will likely include six airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, and a 360-degree camera.

MG is expected to equip the 2022 ZS EV with a bigger (51kWh) battery pack, thereby increasing its driving range from the current 419 kilometres. The electric motor is expected to continue producing 143PS and 353Nm.

We expect the facelifted ZS EV to be priced from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue to lock horns with the Hyundai Kona Electric. The Tata Nexon EV, which sits a segment lower than the MG EV, is also an indirect competitor.

