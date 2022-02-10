Modified On Feb 10, 2022 04:55 PM By Rohit for BMW M4 Competition

The sports sedan’s highlights include an M-specific front grille design, adaptive suspension, and sports seats

BMW has brought it as a CBU to India.

Exterior design elements include adaptive LED headlights, 19/20-inch forged alloy wheels, and black chrome-finished quad exhausts.

Features a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, tri-zone climate control, and a head-up display.

Powered by a 3-litre inline-six turbo-petrol engine, with an 8-speed automatic.

Rivals the Audi RS 5 in India.

BMW has brought the M4 Competition Coupé to India as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) at Rs 1.44 crore (ex-showroom pan-India). It is positioned between the M2 Competition and M5 Competition sedans in the carmaker’s India lineup.

The M4 Competition Coupé’s front looks polarising really, thanks to the humongous M-specific kidney grille (with the horizontal slats) flanked by adaptive LED headlights with laser light tech. BMW has provided the sports sedan with 19 and 20-inch M-forged wheels and a carbon fibre roof. At the rear, the M4 Competition Coupé features sleek LED taillights and black chrome-finished double exhausts on both sides.

There are five metallic body colours to pick from: Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Black Sapphire, Sao Paulo Yellow, Toronto Red, and one non-metallic shade: Alpine White. That’s not all, as BMW is offering as many as eight optional paints: Tanzanite Blue, Dravitgrey, Aventurine Red, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Portimao Blue, Frozen Orange, Frozen Black, and Frozen Deep Grey.

Inside, the BMW sports sedan gets ‘M’ leather sports seats, a multi-functional steering wheel, and ‘M’ seat belts. Other features include three-zone climate control, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, powered seats with memory and heating function, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio, a head-up display, and wireless phone charging.

Passenger safety is taken care of by multiple airbags, cornering brake control (CBC), front and rear parking sensors.

Also Read: This Colour-changing BMW SUV Looks Straight Out Of A Bond Movie

The sports sedan gets a 3-litre straight-six turbo-petrol engine (with an 8-speed automatic) producing 510PS and 650Nm. It drives all four wheels and can propel the M4 Competition Coupé from 0 to 100kmph in 3.5 seconds.

In India, BMW’s sports sedan squares off against the Audi RS 5.

Read More on : M4 Automatic