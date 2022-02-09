Tata Altroz Gets Two More Dark Edition Variants

Published On Feb 09, 2022 07:10 PM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

The blacked-out Altroz is now more affordable

The Altroz XT petrol and XZ+ diesel variants are now available with the Dark Edition.

XT Dark demands Rs 47,000 over the corresponding petrol variant.

Dark Editions get a cosmo black shade with dark grey alloys, blacked out ORVMs, and an all-black cabin with leatherette seats.

The top-spec XZ+ trim gets brake sway control and tyre pressure monitoring system, additionally.

Tata is commemorating the second anniversary of the Altroz with the launch of two new Dark Edition variants, in addition to the existing XZ+ petrol and turbo-petrol. The bookings for the new variants are underway at dealerships.

The mid-spec XT petrol and top-spec XZ+ diesel variants are now available in the Dark Edition. The XT Dark retails for Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi introductory), demanding Rs 47,000 over its corresponding petrol variant. The XZ+ Dark Edition diesel variant’s price is yet to be revealed.

Like the other Dark Edition variants, the XT and XZ+ diesel Dark gets a Cosmo Black exterior with dark grey alloys, a dark chrome strip around the grille, and blacked-out ORVMs completing its all-black look. There’s also a chrome-detailed Dark mascot inscribed on the fender.

The cabin is blacked out too with gloss black applique across the dashboard. The Altroz Dark Edition further gets black leatherette seats with blue inserts, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and leather wrapped gear knob. The top-end XZ+ variant also gains brake sway control and tyre pressure monitoring system.

For reference, the XT variant features ambient lighting, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, engine push-button start-stop, automatic AC, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera. The top-end XZ+ trim additionally features automatic projector headlamps, a semi-digital instrument cluster, rain-sensing wipers, and rear AC vents.

The Altroz is available with three engines: 86PS 1.2-litre petrol, 110PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol, and 90PS 1.5-litre diesel. All the engines get a 5-speed manual transmission as standard but there is still no automatic option for the premium hatchback.

The hatchback is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Toyota Glanza , Hyundai i20 , Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Volkswagen Polo , and Honda Jazz .

Read More on : Tata Altroz on road price