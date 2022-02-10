Published On Feb 10, 2022 12:32 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue 2022

The spy shots revealed the SUV’s revised front grille, new alloy wheel design, and split LED taillights

Facelifted Venue expected to be launched by the middle of 2022.

Could get a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Bose audio, and ventilated front seats.

Likely to continue with the current model’s petrol and diesel engines.

The diesel engine could also get the Sonet’s 6-speed automatic.

Expected to be priced from Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

In a first, the facelifted Hyundai Venue was spotted in India, near the carmaker’s Chennai plant. It is expected to go on sale by the middle of 2022.

Although heavily draped in camouflage, we can spot the SUV’s revised front grille – akin to the facelifted Creta and the fourth-gen Tucson – in the spy images. However, it seems Hyundai hasn’t tinkered with the split headlight cluster. The new alloy wheel design is similar to the international model spied earlier. At the back, the only noticeable change is the revised LED taillight setup.

Additional features in the facelifted Venue could include a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen system, Bose sound system, and ventilated front seats, considering these are already offered on its sibling, the Kia Sonet. The connected car tech, single-pane sunroof, tyre pressure monitoring will likely be retained. The facelifted Venue could also get new upholstery and updated interior colours.

The facelifted Venue will possibly get the same engine options as the existing model: 83PS/114Nm 1.2-litre petrol (with a 5-speed MT), 120PS/172Nm 1-litre turbo-petrol (with 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT), and 100PS/240Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine (6-speed MT). It could also get the Sonet’s 6-speed automatic with the diesel engine (re-tuned to produce 115PS).

We expect Hyundai to price the facelifted Venue from Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The SUV will continue to fend off competition from the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and the Renault Kiger.

