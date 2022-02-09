Maruti Teases The Facelifted Baleno’s New LED Tail Lamps

Modified On Feb 09, 2022 04:37 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

The facelifted hatchback will go on sale later this month

To get new LED tail lamps, headlamps, and DRLs.

The refreshed interior will likely include a larger touchscreen display, wireless charging, and a segment-first heads-up display.

To be powered by the latest version of Maruti’s 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine with idle start-stop technology.

Bookings already underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Maruti has teased the facelifted Baleno again, this time revealing its updated tail lamp design. The teaser also shows its new LED headlamps and the pop-up heads-up display feature. Do note that its mass production and bookings are already underway.

The new teaser shows new LED tail lamps with three elements and multi reflector reverse lamps. We can also spot the new Baleno’s LED projector headlamps and three different LED elements forming up as the DRLs. This, along with a new grille and alloy wheels, will complete its refreshed exterior profile.

Maruti has also teased the segment-first heads-up display feature of the 2022 Baleno. The HUD will sit above the instrument cluster, displaying information such as the car's current speed, clock, drive mode (in automatic variants), a tachometer, and an instantaneous fuel-efficiency gauge.

The 2022 Baleno will get a redesigned cabin with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charger, new climate control panel and switches, the Swift’s flat-bottom steering wheel, and a tweaked instrument panel.

Maruti has also confirmed that the new Baleno is getting the latest version of the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle-start stop technology. The power figures are expected to stay at 90PS and 113Nm. It should continue with 5-speed manual and CVT transmission options as well. The carmaker might probably also bring in an optional CNG.

The new Baleno will command a premium over its current prices, which range from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Baleno will continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.