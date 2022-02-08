Skoda Now Mandates Six Airbags On Style Automatic Variants

Published On Feb 08, 2022 12:43 PM By Rohit for Skoda Kushaq

From October 2021, the top-spec Style trim was available with both two and six airbags options for the automatic variants

Skoda has scrapped two airbags option of the Style automatic variants.

The MT variants came with six airbags since the Kushaq’s launch.

Prices of the Style AT and DSG had gone up by Rs 40,000 for the six airbags option.

The SUV continues with the same 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines as before.

Skoda retails it from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Skoda will now offer a minimum of six airbags on the top-spec Style automatic variants of the Kushaq. Back in October 2021, the carmaker had introduced the six airbags option for these variants. Their manual counterparts, however, came with six airbags since the SUV’s launch while the automatic variants didn’t. With this update, the Style automatic will no longer come with two airbags option.

The top-spec Style variants, with both AT and DSG automatic options, were given the six airbags option in October last year for a price increment of Rs 40,000. At the launch, these variants were offered only with two airbags. Other safety features remain unchanged for this trim and they include a tyre pressure monitoring system, hill-hold control, and electronic stability control.

Under the hood, the Skoda SUV gets two turbo-petrol engine options: a 115PS/178Nm 1-litre unit and the other a 150PS/250Nm 1.5-litre unit. While a 6-speed MT is available as standard, the former comes with a 6-speed automatic, and the latter gets a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic) option.

Skoda has priced the Kushaq between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). The compact SUV competes with the Renault Duster, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, and Volkswagen Taigun.

