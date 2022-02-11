Modified On Feb 11, 2022 12:07 PM By Tarun for Maruti Baleno 2022

The updated Baleno will be the first Maruti to feature Suzuki’s new-age infotainment system that debuted on S-cross in Europe recently

The 2022 Baleno will get a 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, labeled as the SmartPlay Pro+.

To also get a premium Arkamys-tuned sound system with specialized sound modes.

Other features confirmed till now include LED headlamps, DRLs, and tail lamps and the segment-first heads-up display.

To use the Maruti’s latest version of the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle start-stop.

Bookings already underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000.

Maruti has teased the facelifted Baleno again, this time revealing its new infotainment system. The updated hatchback will go on sale later this month. Earlier teasers have already revealed its LED lighting and segment-first heads-up display.

The new teaser shows the 2022 Baleno’s new and larger 9-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The Baleno is the first Maruti car to get SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment. The interface looks much more detailed and sophisticated than the smaller 7-inch display unit in the previous model.

For reference, a bigger 9-inch display was first seen on the new S-Cross in Europe in December 2021. As we suggested earlier, the new premium Maruti models would get an identical system replacing the current 7-inch unit.

The teaser also shows that the system will display information such as average speed, driving time, and possibly, average fuel consumption. Below the interface, you can spot the touch-enabled volume up/down, home, music play, call receive/end, and voice command buttons.

That’s not all, Maruti has also confirmed that the Baleno’s getting a Arkamys-tuned sound system. On the left top-corner of the infotainment, you can see ‘Acoustic’ written, indicating that there will be specialized sound modes.

We are expecting the infotainment to support connected car tech with remote functions and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other features onboard should include wireless charging, a new flat bottom steering wheel, and a tweaked instrument cluster.

The facelifted Baleno will be powered by the latest version of the 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with idle start-stop tech. The power figures are yet to be revealed, but we’re expecting it to be unchanged at 90PS and 113Nm. Transmission options should include the same 5-speed manual and CVT. Since Maruti is focusing on CNG cars, the Baleno might also get that option.

The new Baleno will command a premium over its current prices, which range from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Baleno will continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

