Published On Feb 10, 2022 02:16 PM By Tarun for Skoda Slavia

The bigger and more powerful Slavia replaces the recently discontinued Rapid sedan

The Slavia’s 1-litre variants arrive first, followed by the 1.5-litre variants.

The sedan’s test drives and deliveries will commence immediately after launch

Available in Active, Ambition, and Style trims.

Will get the Kushaq’s 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

Will get up to six airbags, digital driver’s display, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment, and sunroof.

Skoda has confirmed that the Slavia sedan’s 1-litre TSI variants will go on sale on February 28, followed by the 1.5-litre TSI on March 3. Test drives and deliveries will start on the two variants’ respective launch dates.

Bookings are already underway for a token of Rs 11,000. The Slavia has reached dealerships and series production of the sedan has begun.

The Slavia replaces the long-in-the-tooth Skoda Rapid, which recently went out of production. The new sedan – built on the Volkswagen-Skoda group’s highly localised MQB A0 IN platform – will be offered in three trims: Active, Ambition, and Style.

Skoda has provided the Slavia with two engine options: 115PS 1-litre and 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. A 6-speed manual is standard for both, with the 1-litre mill getting an optional 6-speed automatic and the 1.5-litre engine a 7-speed DSG. The same combination is seen on the Kushaq and the Taigun.

The upcoming sedan features automatic LED headlamps and wipers, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an 8-inch Virtual Cockpit (Skoda-speak for digital driver’s display), front ventilated seats, an electric sunroof, ESC (electronic stability control), six airbags, a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring.

The Skoda Slavia is expected to retail from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rival the Hyundai Verna , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Honda City , and the upcoming replacement to the Volkswagen Vento.