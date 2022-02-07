New Maruti Baleno Bookings Underway, Hatch Now Gets Head-Up Display

Modified On Feb 08, 2022 11:52 AM By Sonny for Maruti Baleno 2022

The segment-first feature has been confirmed ahead of the car's market launch later this month

The head-up display shows essential information like current speed, time, drive mode, and horizontal gauge.

Going by the teaser, the horizontal gauge can show the tachometer or average fuel efficiency.

New Baleno will launch later this month, with units already rolling off the production line.

The new Maruti Baleno is slated to launch soon, and bookings are now officially underway for a deposit of Rs 11,000. Not much has been formally confirmed, but the carmaker has now teased its new, segment-first feature: a head-up display!

The HUD sits above the instrument cluster, aligned with the driver's line of sight. It shows the essential information so that the driver doesn't have to take his eyes off the road to look at the instrument cluster.

According to the teaser, the Baleno's HUD will display the car's current speed, clock, drive mode (in automatic variants), and a horizontal gauge. The video teased two gauge options: a tachometer and an average fuel efficiency readout. It can also show climate control details, according to Maruti.

Design-wise, changes come to the hatchback's front and rear profiles, along with new LED headlamps, taillights, and alloy wheels. The silhouette remains as is. The updated Baleno will also be getting a new dashboard with a larger infotainment system.

Maruti has confirmed that the new Baleno will get the latest version of the 1.2-litre Dual Jet petrol engine with engine-idle stop/start. We expect the performance rating to stay the same at 90PS. Transmission options will likely include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic. Going forward, the carmaker will probably introduce an optional CNG as well.

The 2022 model will attract a premium over the current hatchback, which retails from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Baleno will continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo.

