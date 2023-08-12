Modified On Aug 12, 2023 10:00 AM By Shreyash for Toyota Rumion

This week was all about a couple of new launches and debuts, along with variant updates of some cars

In the past week, Hyundai brought new Adventure editions of two SUVs, while Mercedes-Benz launched a new-gen SUV in India. During the same period, we got importante updates on Tata’s upcoming launches, while one SUV each from Mahindra and Citroen got some variant rejigs.

Let’s have a look at all the important car headlines of the week

New Adventure Editions From Hyundai

Hyundai’s two SUVs, the Creta and Alcazar, now get an Adventure edition. This special edition comes with a few cosmetic changes inside-out, while bringing over a new feature from the Exter well. We have also compared Alcazar's special edition with the Tata Safari Adventure Persona.

Toyota Rumion Debuted In India

The Rumion is a Maruti Ertiga-based Toyota MPV which has already been on sale in a few markets outside India for a while. Now, Toyota has debuted the Rumion in India revealing all of its features and specifications, while its prices are expected soon.

Tata Punch Now Gets Sunroof Across Petrol Variants

The Tata Punch CNG is the fourth model in the Tata portfolio which is being offered with this alternative fuel option. It was launched with a single-pane sunroof, and Tata has now extended this feature to the petrol variants of the micro SUV as well.

Citroen C5 Aircross Gets More Affordable

Citroen has brought back the entry-level ‘Feel’ variant of the C5 Aircross which was on offer with its pre-facelift version, making the SUV a bit more affordable. However, the French carmaker has hiked prices of the SUV’s top-spec ‘Shine’ variant.

Mahindra XUV300 Variants Rejigged

Mahindra has made a revision to the variant lineup of its subcompact SUV: the XUV300. A new base-spec W2 variant has been introduced, while the TurboSport version is now available from the W4 variant onwards thus making it more affordable. The XUV300’s electric version, the XUV400, has also been updated with the induction of 5 new safety features.

New-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC Launched In India

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC has been launched in India, with a premium of up to Rs 11 lakh over its predecessor. The new SUV now looks sleeker than before, and also features mild-hybrid powertrain options. We have also compared the prices of the new GLC with those of its rivals.

Spy Shots This Week

This week’s spy shots include one SUV from Kia and two from Tata. The Kia Sonet facelift was caught on camera for the first time in India, while we also caught the Tata Safari and Tata Nexon facelifts on test yet again ahead of their expected launch sometime this year.