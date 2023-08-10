2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC vs Audi Q5, BMW X3, Volvo XC60: Price Comparison

Modified On Aug 10, 2023 01:05 PM By Shreyash for Mercedes-Benz GLC

The 2023 GLC is up to Rs 11 lakh costlier now

The second-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC has been launched in India, and it now starts at Rs 73.5 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Apart from the sleeker styling, the new Mercedes-Benz GLC continues with the same powertrain options, but is now equipped with mild-hybrid technology.

With these updates, the 2023 GLC still faces competition from the Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Volvo XC60. Let's examine how the new GLC is priced, as compared to its rivals.

Price Check

Mercedes-Benz GLC Audi Q5 BMW X3 Volvo XC60 B5 Ultimate - Rs 67.50 lakh Xdrive20d - Rs 68.50 lakh Technology - Rs 68.22 lakh xDrive20d M Sport - Rs 70.90 lakh GLC 300 - Rs 73.5 lakh GLC 220d - Rs 74.5 lakh xDrive M40i - Rs 87.70 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Key Takeaways

The new GLC is up to Rs 11 lakh costlier than its predecessor, and has the highest starting price in its segment. All its rivals – the Audi A5, Volvo XC60, and BMW X3 (except for its M40i variant) – undercut the 2023 GLC.

The top-spec Technology variant of the Audi Q5 can be had for around Rs 6 lakh less than the corresponding range-topping GLC 220d.

Unlike other models in this comparison, the Volvo XC60 is offered in a single, fully loaded trim, priced at Rs 67.50 lakh, which undercuts the new GLC by around Rs 7 lakh.

The 2023 GLC retains the same 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, now integrated with mild-hybrid technology. The petrol powertrain delivers an output of 258PS and 400Nm, while the diesel unit produces 197PS and 440Nm. Both engines are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel-drive comes as a standard feature.

Mercedes claims a fuel-efficiency figure of 14.7kmpl from the GLC’s petrol engine, and 19.4kmpl from the diesel engine, which are higher than the rivals mentioned here

Volvo offers the XC60 with a 2-litre turbo petrol engine – also with mild-hybrid tech – which delivers an output of 250PS and 350Nm. The Mercedes-Benz GLC and the Volvo XC60 are the only two here with a 48V mild-hybrid setup.

On the other hand, the Audi Q5 is equipped with a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, generating 249PS and 370Nm. This engine is paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), delivering power to all four wheels.

Also Check Out: Volvo C40 Recharge Revealed With A 530 Kilometres Range; Launch In August

BMW X3’s M40i trim is the priciest of the lot, at Rs 87.70 lakh. It is the sportier version of the X3 and comes with a 3-litre inline-6 turbo-petrol engine making 360PS, which also makes it the most powerful offering in this comparison.

The regular variants of the X3 utilise a 2-litre diesel engine, which makes 190PS and 400Nm. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, with all-wheel-drive as standard.

Also Check Out: BMW Unleashes The X3 M40i In India At Rs 86.50 Lakh

The 2023 GLC comes with a portrait-style 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display. It also gets seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

After the GLC, the Volvo XC60 is the only offering to come with ADAS features. However, its 9-inch infotainment screen is the smallest in the segment.

The Audi offers a slightly larger 10.1-inch infotainment screen. It also features 3-zone climate control, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, and cruise control.

All four SUVs in this comparison feature a 12.3-inch driver’s display. However, the new GLC and the Volvo XC60 are the only ones with a 360-degree camera. The Mercedes SUV additionally gets a “Transparent Bonnet” feature, which provides a view of the ground under the bonnet, something that will be useful when going off-road in unfamiliar conditions.

Read More on : GLC Automatic