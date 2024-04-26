Modified On Apr 26, 2024 03:30 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

Kia says 63 percent of buyers opted for the sub-4m SUV’s petrol powertrain

Kia launched the Sonet in India in 2020 and gave it a facelift in early 2024.

Over 3.17 lakh units have been sold in India alone, while nearly 86,000 units have been exported.

The SUV’s 7-speed DCT (turbo-petrol) and 6-speed AT (diesel) options have contributed to 28 percent of the demand.

23 percent of Sonet buyers opted for the iMT gearbox.

Feature highlights for current Sonet include dual 10.25-inch displays, six airbags, and ADAS.

Prices range between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 15.75 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Kia Sonet nameplate debuted in India in September 2020 as its entry into the hotly contested sub-4m SUV segment. The Sonet has now achieved total sales of over four lakh units, which also includes the exports from India.

Preferences Of Kia Sonet Buyers

Out of the four lakh units sold, Kia delivered over 3.17 lakh units to buyers in India alone while close to 86,000 units were exported to other countries. Kia has stated that since the SUV’s inception in India, 63 percent of buyers have opted for a sunroof-equipped variant. An equal percentage of buyers preferred the petrol variants of the Sonet.

When it came to the preference of transmissions, the 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) and the 6-speed AT – offered with the turbo-petrol and diesel engines, respectively – contributed to 28 percent of the sales. The iMT (manual without the clutch pedal), on the other hand, was picked by 23 percent of the buyers.

What Does The Sonet Have To Offer?

The facelifted Kia Sonet comes with dual 10.25-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), wireless phone charging, a sunroof, and ventilated front seats. It also gets auto AC, a 4-way power-adjustable driver seat, and connected car tech.

Kia has provided the SUV’s safety kit with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features as well.

Also Read: Kia Carens Scores 3 Stars In Global NCAP Yet Again

Powertrain Options Detailed

It is available with the widest range of engine-gearbox options in the segment, as detailed below:

Specification 1.2-litre N/A Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 115 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT Claimed Mileage 18.83 kmpl 18.70 kmpl, 19.20 kmpl 22.30 kmpl (MT), 18.60 kmpl (AT)

Price Range And Rivals

The Kia Sonet is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 15.75 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It is part of a crowded and popular segment, which includes the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Renault Kiger. The Sonet will go up against the soon-to-be-launched Mahindra XUV 3XO and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV as well. It also serves as an alternative to the sub-4m crossovers like the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

