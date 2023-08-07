Modified On Aug 07, 2023 04:36 PM By Shreyash for Tata Punch

The addition of the sunroof also brings a price increase of up to Rs 50,000 over their corresponding variants

Just three days after launching the Punch CNG with a sunroof, Tata has now extended this feature to the regular petrol variants of the micro SUV. The prices of the sunroof-equipped variants are given below:

Sunroof Variants Price Difference Over Corresponding Variant Accomplished S Rs 8.25 lakh + Rs 50,000 Accomplished Dazzle S Rs 8.65 lakh + Rs 50,000 Accomplished S AMT Rs 8.85 lakh + Rs 50,000 Creative DT S Rs 9.20 lakh + Rs 45,000 Accomplished Dazzle S AMT Rs 9.25 lakh + Rs 50,000 Creative Flagship DT Rs 9.50 lakh N.A. Accomplished Dazzle S CNG Rs 9.68 lakh N.A. Creative DT S AMT Rs 9.80 lakh + Rs 45,000 Creative Flagship DT AMT Rs 10.10 lakh N.A.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

As you can see from the table, the Tata Punch offers sunroof from the Accomplished S variant, priced at Rs 8.25 lakh, onward. One important thing to note here is that the Creative Flagship is the renamed version of the Creative iRA variant, which not only features a sunroof but also includes Tata’s iRA connected car technology.

For comparison, the sunroof variant of the Altroz begins with the XM (S) variant (but without voice assist), priced at Rs 7.35 lakh, making it Rs 90,000 more affordable than the starting sunroof variant of the Tata Punch. In contrast, the direct rival of the Tata Punch, the Hyundai Exter, provides a sunroof from its SX variant, priced at Rs 8 lakh. This is Rs 25,000 less than the Tata Punch's Accomplished S variant.

Powertrains Check

The Punch is currently being offered with a 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 88PS and 115Nm, mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. The same engine is also being offered in the CNG variant, which makes 74PS and 103Nm in CNG mode, and comes paired only to a 5-speed manual.

Price Range & Rivals

The Tata Punch is priced from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It’s the direct rival to the Hyundai Exter, and considering its price, it can also be regarded as an alternative to the Citroen C3, Maruti Ignis, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

