Mahindra XUV400 EV Now Gets 5 New Safety Features

Published On Aug 09, 2023 12:16 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV400 EV

These features are limited to the top-spec EL trim that now starts at Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV400 EV

Mahindra XUV400 EV, the electric version of the XUV300 SUV, now comes with a host of new safety features. The carmaker has added five new safety features to the top-spec EL variant of the electric SUV including tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, auto-dimming IRVM and front fog lamps.

Prices

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

EC Standard

Rs 15.99 lakh

Rs 15.99 lakh

No Change

EC Fast Charge

Rs 16.49 lakh

Rs 16.49 lakh

No Change

EL Fast Charge

Rs 18.99 lakh

Rs 19.19 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

EL Dual tone Fast Charge

Rs 19.19 lakh

Rs 19.39 lakh

+ Rs 20,000

Only the top-spec EL trim gets these additional features, which command a premium of Rs 20,000. Prices for the base-spec EC trim remain unchanged.

Additional Features

Mahindra XUV400 EV Cabin

Apart from the five new safety features, the XUV400 EV is now also equipped with two tweeters, cruise control and a boot lamp for convenience.

Also Read: Electric Mahindra Thar Concept To Take The Stage At August 15 Event

The electric SUV already comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, height-adjustable driver seat, an electric sunroof, up to six airbags, rain-sensing wipers and a rearview camera.

Same Powertrain

Mahindra XUV400 EV Charging Port

There are no changes here. It still comes with two battery pack options: 34.5kWh and 39.4kWh. Both battery packs are paired with an electric motor that churns out 150PS and 310Nm, and claim driving ranges of 375km and 456km, respectively.

Rivals

Mahindra XUV400 EV

The XUV400 EV is now priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 19.39 lakh (ex-showroom), and is a rival to the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Tata Nexon EV Max, while being an affordable alternative to Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV.

