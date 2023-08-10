Maruti Ertiga-Based Toyota Rumion MPV Debuts In India; Launch In Festive Season

Modified On Aug 10, 2023 03:42 PM By Tarun for Toyota Rumion

It is essentially the Maruti Ertiga with a slightly different styling and a better standard warranty

Toyota Rumion has been revealed in India with its prices set to be announced by the festive season.

Gets a new front profile and different 15-inch alloy wheels than the Ertiga.

The interior remains unchanged over the Ertiga, with a dual-tone theme.

Features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, up to four airbags, ESP, and rear camera.

Gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions; CNG on offer too.

Prices are expected to be similar to the Ertiga, which ranges from Rs 8.64 lakh to Rs 13.08 lakh.

Toyota Rumion has been revealed for the Indian market, with its launch set for the festive season. It is the fourth car from the Maruti-Toyota partnership, after the Baleno-Glanza, previous-gen Brezza/Urban Cruiser, Grand Vitara-Hyryder, and Innova Hycross-Invicto. The bookings for it are expected to be opened soon.

Variant Check

Variants Manual AT CNG S ☑️ ☑️ ☑️ G ☑️ - - V ☑️ ☑️ -

The Rumion is available in three broad variants - S, G, and V. The base variant can be opted with an automatic transmission, while the mid-spec variant misses out on this convenience. Even the CNG option is limited to the entry-level S variant. On the other hand, the manual is offered as standard across the lineup.

Innova-Inspired Front Profile

The Toyota Rumion, while being an Ertiga underneath, looks slightly different, as seen in most Maruti-Toyota offerings. The front profile is fresh, as the grille is inspired by the Innova Hycross. The bumper, fog lamp housing, and lower airdam are also different from its Maruti counterpart.

The side profile looks the same, save for the new 15-inch alloy wheels. The rear profile gets the bare minimum changes, limited to the badging.

It will be available in five colour options - Spunky Blue, Rustic Brown, Iconic Grey, Cafe White, and Enticing Silver.

Minimal Interior Upgrades

The cabin of the Rumion is identical to that of the Ertiga, covered in a dual-tone theme with teak wood applique on the dashboard. The seats are covered in a dual-tone fabric shade, unlike the Ertiga’s single-tone beige seats. The only other difference is the Toyota badging on the steering wheel.

A Decent Feature List

The features list is a direct copy from the Ertiga. Hence, the Toyota Rumion gets halogen projector headlights, an engine start-stop button, automatic AC, roof-mounted AC vents, cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay.

Safety is covered by up to four airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Two Powertrains On Offer

Engine 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol-CNG Power 103PS 88PS Torque 136.8Nm 121.5Nm Transmissions 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT 5-speed MT Mileage 20.51kmpl 26.11km/kg

The Rumion uses the Ertiga’s 1.5-litre petrol engine, with 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic options. The automatic variants get the added convenience of paddle shifters. The CNG option will also be available, which claims an efficiency of 26.11km/kg.

Expected Prices And Rivals

Toyota offers a standard warranty of 3 years or 1 lakh kilometres (whichever is earlier) with the Rumion. It is expected to be priced similarly to the Maruti Ertiga, which starts from Rs 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct rival but can be seen as an alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta, Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.

