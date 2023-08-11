Check Out The Variant-wise Features Of The Toyota Rumion

The Rumion is available in three broad variants - S, G, and V - including a CNG option too

The Toyota Rumion has been officially revealed in India and will go on sale in the upcoming festive season. It is a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga and could be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Like the Ertiga, powering the Rumion is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which makes 103PS and 136.8Nm, and 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic units handle the transmission duties. There’s also a CNG powertrain on offer, with the manual transmission only, which claims an efficiency of 26.11km/kg. 

Toyota offers the MPV in three broad trims - S, G, and V. Here are the variant-wise features detailed: 

Toyota Rumion S

Available with MT, AT, and CNG options

 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Chrome finish on front grille

  • Halogen projector headlamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Dual-tone interior theme

  • 60:40 split second-row seats with recline and slide

  • 50:50 split third-row seats

  • Analogue instrument cluster with MID

  • Adjustable headrests (all rows)

  • 2nd row centre armrest

  • Manual AC

  • 2nd row roof mounted AC vents

  • Remote keyless entry

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • Paddle shifters (AT)

  • 12V power socket front and second row

  • Day/night IRVM

  • 2-DIN Bluetooth system

  • 4 Speakers

  • Steering-mounted audio/phone controls

  • Dual front airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • ESP

  • Hill Hold

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Central locking

The base variant of the Rumion is fairly well-equipped and even gets projector headlamps and a basic audio system, but misses out on a height-adjustable driver’s seat. It is identifiable as a base option from the outside by its steel wheels. 

Also, Toyota is offering the choice of automatic transmission in the base variant, which gives more accessibility to buyers. However, the CNG option is limited to the S variant. 

Toyota Rumion G Variant

Available in MT only

The Rumion G variant adds these features over the S variant: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

  • Chrome door handles

  • Rear Wiper/Washer

  • Rear defogger

  • Height adjustable driver seat

  • Teak Wood finish for dashboard

  • Dual Tone Fabric seat upholstery

  • Front centre armrest

  • Push button start-stop

  • Auto AC

  • Smart Key

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 2 Tweeters

  • Connected Car Technology

  • Front seat belt height adjuster

  • Front fog lamps

The mid-spec variant adds many essential features like rear wiper/washer, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, auto AC, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Surprisingly, this variant skips out on the convenience of an automatic transmission. 

Toyota Rumion V Variant

Available in MT and AT options

Here’s what the top-spec V variant adds over the previous one: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort and Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Auto headlamp with follow home function

  • Leather wrapped steering wheel

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • Auto headlamps

  

  • Side Airbags

  • Rear parking camera

The top-spec V variant gets the added convenience of cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, and automatic headlamps. In terms of safety, you get two additional airbags and a rear camera. This variant can be opted with manual and automatic transmissions. 

In order to assess which of these variants offers the best value, we will have to wait for the price announcement in the coming months. Till then, stay tuned to CarDekho. 

