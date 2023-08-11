Check Out The Variant-wise Features Of The Toyota Rumion
Modified On Aug 11, 2023 02:29 PM By Tarun for Toyota Rumion
The Rumion is available in three broad variants - S, G, and V - including a CNG option too
The Toyota Rumion has been officially revealed in India and will go on sale in the upcoming festive season. It is a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga and could be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).
Like the Ertiga, powering the Rumion is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which makes 103PS and 136.8Nm, and 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic units handle the transmission duties. There’s also a CNG powertrain on offer, with the manual transmission only, which claims an efficiency of 26.11km/kg.
Toyota offers the MPV in three broad trims - S, G, and V. Here are the variant-wise features detailed:
Toyota Rumion S
Available with MT, AT, and CNG options
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The base variant of the Rumion is fairly well-equipped and even gets projector headlamps and a basic audio system, but misses out on a height-adjustable driver’s seat. It is identifiable as a base option from the outside by its steel wheels.
Also, Toyota is offering the choice of automatic transmission in the base variant, which gives more accessibility to buyers. However, the CNG option is limited to the S variant.
Toyota Rumion G Variant
Available in MT only
The Rumion G variant adds these features over the S variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The mid-spec variant adds many essential features like rear wiper/washer, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, auto AC, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Surprisingly, this variant skips out on the convenience of an automatic transmission.
Toyota Rumion V Variant
Available in MT and AT options
Here’s what the top-spec V variant adds over the previous one:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
The top-spec V variant gets the added convenience of cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, and automatic headlamps. In terms of safety, you get two additional airbags and a rear camera. This variant can be opted with manual and automatic transmissions.
In order to assess which of these variants offers the best value, we will have to wait for the price announcement in the coming months. Till then, stay tuned to CarDekho.
