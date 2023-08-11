Modified On Aug 11, 2023 02:29 PM By Tarun for Toyota Rumion

The Rumion is available in three broad variants - S, G, and V - including a CNG option too

The Toyota Rumion has been officially revealed in India and will go on sale in the upcoming festive season. It is a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga and could be priced from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Like the Ertiga, powering the Rumion is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which makes 103PS and 136.8Nm, and 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic units handle the transmission duties. There’s also a CNG powertrain on offer, with the manual transmission only, which claims an efficiency of 26.11km/kg.

Toyota offers the MPV in three broad trims - S, G, and V. Here are the variant-wise features detailed:

Toyota Rumion S

Available with MT, AT, and CNG options

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Chrome finish on front grille

Halogen projector headlamps

LED tail lamps

15-inch steel wheels with covers Dual-tone interior theme

60:40 split second-row seats with recline and slide

50:50 split third-row seats

Analogue instrument cluster with MID

Adjustable headrests (all rows)

2nd row centre armrest Manual AC

2nd row roof mounted AC vents

Remote keyless entry

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

Paddle shifters (AT)

12V power socket front and second row

Day/night IRVM 2-DIN Bluetooth system

4 Speakers

Steering-mounted audio/phone controls Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

ESP

Hill Hold

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Rear parking sensors

Central locking

The base variant of the Rumion is fairly well-equipped and even gets projector headlamps and a basic audio system, but misses out on a height-adjustable driver’s seat. It is identifiable as a base option from the outside by its steel wheels.

Also, Toyota is offering the choice of automatic transmission in the base variant, which gives more accessibility to buyers. However, the CNG option is limited to the S variant.

Toyota Rumion G Variant

Available in MT only

The Rumion G variant adds these features over the S variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 15-inch alloy wheels

Chrome door handles

Rear Wiper/Washer

Rear defogger Height adjustable driver seat

Teak Wood finish for dashboard

Dual Tone Fabric seat upholstery

Front centre armrest Push button start-stop

Auto AC

Smart Key 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

2 Tweeters

Connected Car Technology Front seat belt height adjuster

Front fog lamps

The mid-spec variant adds many essential features like rear wiper/washer, height adjustment for the driver’s seat, auto AC, and a touchscreen infotainment system. Surprisingly, this variant skips out on the convenience of an automatic transmission.

Toyota Rumion V Variant

Available in MT and AT options

Here’s what the top-spec V variant adds over the previous one:

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Auto headlamp with follow home function Leather wrapped steering wheel Cruise control

Auto-folding ORVMs

Auto headlamps Side Airbags

Rear parking camera

The top-spec V variant gets the added convenience of cruise control, auto-folding ORVMs, and automatic headlamps. In terms of safety, you get two additional airbags and a rear camera. This variant can be opted with manual and automatic transmissions.

