Hyundai Creta And Alcazar Adventure Editions Launched, Prices Start From Rs 15.17 Lakh

Published On Aug 07, 2023 03:54 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

Both get the new ‘Ranger Khaki’ paint option from the recently launched Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Creta and Alcazar Adventure editions

  • Special edition priced at a premium of Rs 36,000 for both the SUVs.

  • It’s based on the Creta’s mid-spec and top-spec SX and SX(O) trims, respectively.

  • Hyundai is offering it on the mid-spec Platinum and top-spec Signature (O) trims of the Alcazar.

  • Their prices range from Rs 15.17 lakh to Rs 21.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

  • Cosmetic revisions include blacked out ORVMs and logos, and ‘Adventure’ badges.

  • Interior changes consist of an all-black cabin with green inserts and new seat upholstery.

  • The only feature addition is a dual-camera dashcam from the Exter.

  • The Creta’s special edition is available with only a petrol engine while the Alcazar’s can be had with both petrol and diesel options.

The Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Alcazar both have just received a new ‘Adventure Edition.’ While it is the second special edition for the former, it’s the first time that the Alcazar gets any such treatment. The Adventure edition of the Creta is only available with a petrol powertrain, whereas the 3-row Hyundai SUV offers it with both turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

Variant-wise Prices

Hyundai Creta Adventure edition
Hyundai Alcazar Adventure edition

Variant

Regular Price

Special Edition Price

Difference

Creta

SX MT

Rs 14.81 lakh

Rs 15.17 lakh

+Rs 36,000

SX(O) CVT

Rs 17.53 lakh

Rs 17.89 lakh

+Rs 36,000

Alcazar

Platinum 7-seater MT

Rs 18.68 lakh

Rs 19.04 lakh

+Rs 36,000

Signature (O) 7-seater Turbo DCT

Rs 20.28 lakh

Rs 20.64 lakh

+Rs 36,000

Platinum 7-seater Diesel MT

Rs 19.64 lakh

Rs 20 lakh

+Rs 36,000

Signature (O) 7-seater Diesel AT

Rs 20.88 lakh

Rs 21.24 lakh

+Rs 36,000

  • Hyundai is also offering the Alcazar’s top-spec Signature (O) trim in the 6-seater guise with both petrol and diesel engines with the special edition, which can be bought for the same price as the 7-seater version.

  • The new ‘Adventure edition’ of both the SUVs commands a premium of Rs 36,000 across the board.

What’s Different?

Hyundai Creta-Alcazar Adventure edition red brake callipers
Hyundai Creta-Alcazar Adventure Edition black body cladding

With the special edition, the carmaker has introduced the Exter’s ‘Ranger Khaki’ shade on both the models. Both the Creta and Alcazar’s Adventure editions share some common cosmetic revisions such as blacked out grille and Hyundai logos (both at the front and back), black alloy wheels with red brake callipers (17-inch on Creta and 18-inch on the Alcazar), black ORVMs, and black door cladding. Other exterior updates also include ‘Adventure’ badges on the front fenders, black roof rails, and black skid plates.

The Creta Adventure edition is available in four monotone colours – Abyss Black, Titan Grey, Atlas White, and Ranger Khaki – and an optional black roof with only the last two shades. The Alcazar’s special edition, on the other hand, is being offered in the same monotone paint options as the Creta, although with a black roof option on all shades.

Cabin Gets A Dash Of Black Too

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition seats

Both the SUVs come with an all-black cabin theme with sage green inserts akin to the Exter. Hyundai has even given them a new black and green seat upholstery, which it calls an “illustration of mountains.” Other interior revisions are 3D floor mats and metal pedals.

Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition cabin
Hyundai Creta-Alcazar Adventure Editions dual-dashcam camera

In terms of features, the only addition to the equipment list of the two Hyundai SUVs is a dual-camera dashcam. Apart from that, the Creta Adventure edition gets all the bells and whistles from its respective variants, including the 10.25-inch touchscreen system, wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit comprises six airbags, vehicle stability management (VSM), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and reversing camera.

The Alcazar’s special edition, in its top specification, gets a 10.25-inch digital driver display and a 360-degree camera over the Creta.

Engine-gearbox Options On Offer

As mentioned at the beginning, the Creta’s special edition is reserved to its petrol engine option, while the Alcazar can be had with both petrol and diesel powertrains. Here’s a look at their technical details:

Specification

Creta 1.5-litre Petrol

Alcazar 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

Alcazar 1.5-litre Diesel

Power

115PS

160PS

116PS

Torque

144Nm

253Nm

250Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, CVT

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Rivals

Hyundai Creta-Alcazar Adventure Editions

The Hyundai Creta Adventure Edition’s direct rivals are the matte editions of the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun, while the Alcazar’s special edition competes with the Red Dark and Adventure editions of the Tata Safari.

  • Hyundai Alcazar
  • Hyundai Creta
