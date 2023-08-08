Modified On Aug 08, 2023 05:16 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Alcazar

Both “Adventure” SUVs feature blacked-out exterior design elements and distinct interior themes. Now, let's determine which one is better on paper

The Hyundai Alcazar recently received a new “Adventure” edition, featuring cosmetic changes both inside and out. This three-row Hyundai SUV, in its special edition avatar, is poised to compete with the Tata Safari Adventure Persona, which also comes with a distinctive exterior and interior theme. Let’s see how these two ‘Adventure’ themed 3-row SUVs compare.

Before we get into more details, here are their prices:

Price Check

Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Tata Safari Adventure Persona Platinum 7-seater Turbo-Petrol MT - Rs 19.04 lakh Signature (O) 7-seater Turbo-Petrol DCT - Rs 20.64 lakh Platinum 7-seater Diesel MT - Rs 20 lakh Signature (O) 7-seater Diesel AT - Rs 21.24 lakh XZ+ Adventure - Rs 22.62 lakh/ Rs 22.72 lakh (6S) XZA+ Adventure - Rs 23.92 lakh/ Rs 24.02 lakh (6S)

Even the highest-spec Alcazar Adventure is nearly Rs 1.40 lakh more affordable than the Tata Safari's starting XZ+ Adventure variant. Furthermore, Hyundai's Alcazar Adventure Edition carries a premium of Rs 36,000 across all corresponding variants, while customers need to pay an additional Rs 25,000 over the corresponding variants for the Tata Safari Adventure Edition.

Which One Is Bigger?

Dimensions Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Tata Safari Adventure Length 4,500mm 4,661mm Width 1,790mm 1,894mm Height 1,675mm 1,786mm

The Tata Safari surpasses the Hyundai Alcazar in all three dimensions. That said, the Adventure Editions of both SUVs are offered with both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Powertrains Check

Specifications Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Tata Safari Adventure Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel 2-litre diesel Power 160PS 116PS 170PS Torque 253Nm 250Nm 350Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Both “Adventure” SUVs do not get any mechanical revisions over their standard variants. That said, the Alcazar offers a broader range of engine and transmission choices, whereas the Safari is a diesel-only offering.

The Tata SUV employs a bigger 2-litre diesel engine that generates more power and torque than the Alcazar’s 1.5-litre units. This engine is available with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. However, the Hyundai SUV is the only one with the option of a DCT with its turbo-petrol engine. Both these models are FWD only.

How Are They Different?

The Adventure editions from each carmaker offer unique cosmetic changes over the regular variants.

Hyundai Alcazar Adventure

The Alcazar Adventure Edition features a blacked-out grille with the Hyundai logo on both the front and back, blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels withred brake calipers, and black ORVMs, cladding, and roof rails. It is available in four exterior paint options: Abyss Black, Titan Grey, Atlas White, and Ranger Khaki, with the choice of an optional black roof for all colour shades.

Inside, the special edition of the Alcazar features an all-black theme with sage green inserts, and the seat upholstery also showcases mountain illustrations. Furthermore, the Alcazar comes equipped with 3-D floor mats, metal pedals, and a dual dash camera setup as part of the Adventure edition.

Tata Safari Adventure

The Safari’ Adventure Persona variant receives a similar exterior treatment, including a blacked-out grille with a piano black Safari mascot on the bonnet. It is also equipped with 18-inch charcoal black alloy wheels, black skid plates, and roof rails.

The Safari Adventure Persona features Earthy Brown (Khaki) upholstery, and it offers the option of a piano black interior. In contrast to the Hyundai Alcazar Adventure, the Tata Safari Adventure Persona is currently available in just two exterior shades: Tropical Mist and Orcus White. Also, theTata SUV doesn’t get elements like the metal pedals and dual dash camera setup.

Highlight Features

The Adventure edition of the Hyundai Alcazar is based on the Platinum and Signature (O) variants while Tata offers it on the XZ+ trim. Here are the premium comforts you can find on each:

Hyundai Alcazar Adventure Tata Safari Adventure 10.25-inch digital driver’s display 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment Automatic AC Wireless Phone Charger Ventilated Front Seats 8-way adjustable driver powered seat Panoramic sunroof (voice-assisted) Cruise Control Six airbags ESP and Hill-assist All-wheel disc brakes 360-degree camera 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment 7-inch digital driver’s display Wireless phone charger Ventilated front and rear seats (6-seater) 6-way adjustable driver’s seat and 4-way adjustable co-driver’s seat with electric boss mode Welcome seat feature with memory function Panoramic sunroof with blue ambient lighting Six airbags ESP and Hill Assist All-wheel disc brakes 360-degree camera Driver doze off alert Panic brake alert

The Adventure edition options for both three-row SUVs are packed with features and premium comforts. However, each has their own advantage over the other.

The Tata Safari Adventure Persona offers a welcome feature and memory function for the driver’s seat, and a 4-way adjustable co-driver’s seat with an electric boss mode.

The 6-seater variant of the Tata Safari Adventure edition also comes with a rear seat ventilation function.

However, the Alcazar’s Adventure edition features a bigger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display than Safari’s 7-inch driver’s display unit.

The safety suite on both Adventure SUVs include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill assist and all-wheel disc brakes. Moreover, the Safari also gets alert systems like panic brake alert and driver doze off alert features.

Which One Is A Better Adventurer?

Considering the dimensions and extensive list of features, the Tata Safari Adventure Persona has more to offer than the Hyundai Alcazar Adventure. However, those advantages come at a premium, with the price difference between the top-spec Signature (O) diesel AT and the Safari’s XZA+ 6-seater trim at over Rs 2.5 lakh. Additionally, the Alcazar’s Adventure edition starts at Rs 19.04 lakh, which is more than Rs 3.5 lakh less than the starting price of the Adventure edition of the Tata Safari.

So, if you’re looking for a true-blue adventure vehicle, these urbanised SUVs are not ideal for much more than mild off-roading. To venture into the wild, you will need something with the right kind of machinery under the skin and that’s where you should consider something a bit more rugged, like the Scorpio N Z8 4WD. Feel free to share your preference in the comments below.

