Mahindra XUV300 New Base Variant Launched, Starts At Rs 7.99 Lakh

The T-GDi engine option (available with TurboSport) is now more accessible as it’s now available from the W4 trim

The new base-spec W2 variant is only available with the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine option.

The TurboSport trim is now available from the W4 variant, priced at Rs 9.29 lakh.

The sunroof is now available from the W4 variant of the XUV300.

Its prices now range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh.

The Mahindra XUV300 has received two new variants: “W2” and “W4 TurboSport”. This move makes the subcompact SUV more affordable than before. The introduction of a new base-spec variant has led to a reduction in the starting price of the XUV300 to Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally, the T-GDi petrol engine option is now more budget-friendly than before as it’s available in a lower-spec trim as well.

Take a look at the new variant-wise prices:

Variant Petrol Diesel 1.2-litre turbo 1.2-litre T-GDi 1.5-litre Diesel W2 Rs 7.99 lakh (New) N.A. N.A. W4 Rs 8.65 lakh Rs 9.29 lakh (New) Rs 10.20 lakh W6 Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh W6 AMT Rs 10.69 lakh N.A. Rs 12.29 lakh W8 Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh W8 (O) Rs 12.59 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.91 lakh W8 (O) AMT Rs 13.29 lakh N.A. Rs 14.59 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The introduction of the new base-spec W2 variant is exclusive to the 1.2-litre turbo petrol version. This new variant is Rs 66,000 more affordable than the W4 petrol-manual variant. The diesel engine option continues to commence from the W4 variant. Additionally, the TurboSport trim, equipped with the mStallion T-GDi (turbo) petrol engine, is now available from W4 variant. The TurboSport trim has now become affordable by over Rs 1 lakh.

Furthermore, the sunroof feature is now accessible starting from the W4 variant. Earlier, it was only available from the W6 variant.

Equipments On Offer

The XUV300 comes equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a single-pane sunroof, auto-dimming IRVM, and rain sensing wipers. In terms of safety, it gets up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) with rollover mitigation, front and rear parking sensors and all-wheel disc brakes.

Powertrain Details

Mahindra’s subcompact SUV comes with three engine options: a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine (110PS and 200Nm), a 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo) petrol engine (130PS and up to 250Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (117PS and 300Nm). All engines come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, while the turbo-petrol and diesel engines also get the option of a 6-speed AMT.

Price Range & Rivals

The prices for the Mahindra XUV300 now range from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 14.59 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

