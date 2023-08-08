Modified On Aug 08, 2023 06:29 PM By Rohit for Citroen C5 Aircross

The C5 Aircross now gets a new entry-level variant called Feel priced at Rs 36.91 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

Citroen C5 Aircross facelift was launched in single variant in September 2022.

The SUV is now sold in two variants, Feel and Shine, as offered with its pre-facelift version.

The Shine variant has become costlier by Rs 50,000.

Feature differences could include a smaller touchscreen and no panoramic sunroof.

It gets the same 2-litre 177PS/400Nm diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic.

Prices now range from Rs 36.91 lakh to Rs 37.67 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Being the flagship product in its marque’s Indian lineup (also its debut model here), the Citroen C5 Aircross, has now regained an entry-level variant called the ‘Feel.’ The carmaker has also hiked the price of the SUV’s top-spec Shine variant. The pre-facelift version already got both these variants but the ‘Feel’ trim was discontinued with the introduction of the facelifted C5 Aircross last year.

Revised Variant-wise Prices

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Feel – Rs 36.91 lakh – Shine Rs 37.17 lakh Rs 37.67 lakh +Rs 50,000

All prices, ex-showroom pan-India

With the latest update, the C5 Aircross’ top-spec Shine trim has become costlier by half a lakh rupees, but the SUV overall has become more affordable by Rs 26,000. Both the Feel and Shine variants are available in monotone and dual-tone paint options priced equally.

What Changes With The Update?

Although Citroen is yet to reveal what features the new entry-level trim misses out on, we believe the C5 Aircross Feel is likely to get a smaller touchscreen unit, no panoramic sunroof and some other comfort and convenience features also being removed.

As far as the Shine variant of the C5 Aircross is concerned, the carmaker has equipped it with a 10-inch touchscreen system, wireless phone charging, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and electrically adjustable driver seat. Its safety kit consists of 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, six airbags, hill-assist and descent control, and a reversing camera.

A Diesel Engine Only

The midsize premium SUV is offered with a 2-litre diesel engine (177PS/400Nm). This unit is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It has two drive modes – Eco and Sport – and multi-terrain modes: Standard, Snow, Sand, Mud and Damp Grass.

Premium Rivals

Citroen’s C5 Aircross goes up against the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Jeep Compass.

