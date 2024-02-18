Waiting period on Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Maruti XL6 in February 2024

Published On Feb 18, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

Of the trio, it’s the Toyota-badged MPV that has a waiting period of more than six months in almost all cities

If you are in the market for an affordable yet spacious MPV, chances are your options are hovering over the likes of the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and the Maruti XL6. While the Toyota Rumion is a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga (both 7-seater offerings), the XL6 is the only model here to come in a 6-seater layout (with captain seats in the middle row). But which of the three will you be able to take home the earliest if you buy one in February 2024? Let’s find out.

City Maruti Ertiga Toyota Rumion Maruti XL6 New Delhi 2 months 8 months 1-2 months Bengaluru 2 months 4-6 months 1 week Mumbai 2 months 14 months 1-1.5 months Hyderabad 1.5-2 months 10 months 2-3 months Pune 2 months 8-10 months 0.5-1 month Chennai 2 months 12 months 0.5-1 month Jaipur 2.5 months 8 months 0.5 months Ahmedabad 1-2 months 6-10 months 2-2.5 months Gurugram 2 months 10 months No waiting Lucknow 2.5 months 8 months 1 month Kolkata 2 months 10 months 1 month Thane 2.5 months 12-15 months 1-1.5 months Surat 2 months 12 months No waiting Ghaziabad 2 months 10 months 0.5 months Chandigarh 1.5-2 months 10-12 months 1-1.5 months Coimbatore 2 months 8 months 1 month Patna 1-1.5 months 12 months 1-1.5 months Faridabad 2 months 10-14 months 1-2 months Indore 2.5 months 15 months 1 month Noida 1-2 months 6-12 months 1 month

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Ertiga is enduring an average waiting period of two months while the maximum time stretches to 2.5 months in Jaipur, Lucknow, Thane, and Indore.

Its Nexa equivalent with a nicer cabin and more features, the Maruti XL6, is readily available in Gurugram and Surat. That said, buyers in Hyderabad will have to wait for three months to get the MPV’s delivery. It has an average wait time of around a month.

The Toyota Rumion has the highest waiting time of the trio, with buyers in Mumbai, Chennai, Thane, Surat, Patna and Indore having to wait for more than a year. It has the lowest wait time of four months in Bengaluru.

