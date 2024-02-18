Maruti Ertiga Vs Toyota Rumion Vs Maruti XL6: Waiting Period Comparison February 2024

Published On Feb 18, 2024

Of the trio, it’s the Toyota-badged MPV that has a waiting period of more than six months in almost all cities

Waiting period on Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Maruti XL6 in February 2024

If you are in the market for an affordable yet spacious MPV, chances are your options are hovering over the likes of the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and the Maruti XL6. While the Toyota Rumion is a rebadged version of the Maruti Ertiga (both 7-seater offerings), the XL6 is the only model here to come in a 6-seater layout (with captain seats in the middle row). But which of the three will you be able to take home the earliest if you buy one in February 2024? Let’s find out.

City

Maruti Ertiga

Toyota Rumion

Maruti XL6

New Delhi

2 months

8 months

1-2 months

Bengaluru

2 months

4-6 months

1 week

Mumbai

2 months

14 months

1-1.5 months

Hyderabad

1.5-2 months

10 months

2-3 months

Pune

2 months

8-10 months

0.5-1 month

Chennai

2 months

12 months

0.5-1 month

Jaipur

2.5 months

8 months

0.5 months

Ahmedabad

1-2 months

6-10 months

2-2.5 months

Gurugram

2 months

10 months

No waiting

Lucknow

2.5 months

8 months

1 month

Kolkata

2 months

10 months

1 month

Thane

2.5 months

12-15 months

1-1.5 months

Surat

2 months

12 months

No waiting

Ghaziabad

2 months

10 months

0.5 months

Chandigarh

1.5-2 months

10-12 months

1-1.5 months

Coimbatore

2 months

8 months

1 month

Patna

1-1.5 months

12 months

1-1.5 months

Faridabad

2 months

10-14 months

1-2 months

Indore

2.5 months

15 months

1 month

Noida

1-2 months

6-12 months

1 month

Key Takeaways

Maruti Ertiga

  • The Maruti Ertiga is enduring an average waiting period of two months while the maximum time stretches to 2.5 months in Jaipur, Lucknow, Thane, and Indore.

Maruti XL6

  • Its Nexa equivalent with a nicer cabin and more features, the Maruti XL6, is readily available in Gurugram and Surat. That said, buyers in Hyderabad will have to wait for three months to get the MPV’s delivery. It has an average wait time of around a month.

Toyota Rumion

  • The Toyota Rumion has the highest waiting time of the trio, with buyers in Mumbai, Chennai, Thane, Surat, Patna and Indore having to wait for more than a year. It has the lowest wait time of four months in Bengaluru.

