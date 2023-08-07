Published On Aug 07, 2023 12:10 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet 2024

The Kia Sonet facelift appears to take design inspiration from the new Seltos and it is expected to go on sale early next year

It will be the first major update for Kia’s sub-4m SUV.

Spy shots show fresh alloy wheels, updated front and rear profiles, and a 360-degree camera.

Cabin could get a revised upholstery and updated centre console.

Additional features might include a digital driver display and ADAS.

Changes to powertrains unlikely; should carry on with the existing petrol and diesel units.

The Kia Sonet facelift made its first appearance on camera earlier this year in its home country of Korea. Fast forward to August 2023, the updated sub-4m SUV has now been spotted on test on Indian soil. Do note that this will be the first major overhaul for the Kia Sonet.

What Was Seen?

In the spy images, we can see a silver Sonet sporting black camouflage. Despite the covering, a few new details were clearly visible, starting with the fresh set of LED headlights and an updated alloy wheel design. The test mule also featured red brake calipers, suggesting it was likely a GT Line variant.

Apart from the new alloy wheels, the facelifted Sonet is also likely to come with a 360-degree camera as hinted by the ORVM-mounted setup. No other changes are expected to its profile. At the back, the SUV will mostly have the new Seltos-like connected LED taillights. It is expected to get tweaked front and rear bumpers along with a bigger grille.

Also Read: Will We See A Panoramic Sunroof In A Sub-Compact SUV?

Possible Tweaks On The Inside As Well

Current Sonet's cabin image used for reference

Although the recent spy images don’t show the new Sonet’s updated interior, we believe Kia will give it a refresh. Changes on the inside could include an updated seat upholstery and a redesigned centre console. It already gets an integrated housing for the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and digitised driver’s display.

An Even Longer Features List

Apart from the 360-degree camera that has been seen in the new spy shots, the updated Sonet could also come with a fully digital driver display and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Currently it is packed to the gills with features like ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, wireless phone charging, a single-pane sunroof, and cruise control. Its safety kit includes up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a reversing camera.

Any Updates Under The Bonnet?

We don’t believe Kia will make any changes to the powertrain options of the sub-4m SUV. For now, the Sonet comes with the following engine-gearbox choices:

Specification 1.2-litre N.A. Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83PS 120PS 116PS Torque 115Nm 172Nm 250Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed iMT, 6-speed AT

Launch And Cost

We believe the carmaker will launch the facelifted Sonet in India sometime early next year at an expected starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will continue to fend off competition from the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, and Nissan Magnite.

Image Source

