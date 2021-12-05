Car News That Mattered: Price Hikes Confirmed For 2022, New Cars Spotted And Popular Models Have High Waiting Periods

Published On Dec 05, 2021 10:27 AM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

Cars will get pricier from the start of 2022, new models keep getting spied everyday and the line for the XUV700 keeps getting longer

As we enter the final month of 2021, carmakers are busy drawing up plans for 2022. Price hikes, upcoming models, and waiting periods were the talk of the town this week. Nissan introduced a new variant for the Magnite and Kia plans on unveiling a new MPV before the year is over. Here are the highlights you might have missed:

Cars Keep Getting Pricier

Price hikes have been pretty frequent through 2021 with different carmakers raising prices up to three times this year. This trend is not going to go anywhere soon as we already have confirmation of multiple carmakers that will be doing so from January next year.

Tata has already hiked the prices of the Nexon, which is also the highest-selling model for the Indian carmaker. Mercedes-Benz will also raise prices across the lineup but on the other hand is also offering price-protection to customers. Cars that are booked in 2021, but delivered in 2022, will be billed at 2021 prices. Finally, Maruti Suzuki will be hiking the prices of its cars in 2022, varied by the model and variant. German carmaker Audi will also be hiking the prices of its cars next year. More carmakers are expected to announce such hikes as we get closer to the new year.

Upcoming Cars Spied

There are quite a few new cars in the pipeline, and a few of them have been spied recently. Mahindra’s upcoming Scorpio has once again been spied, this time with captain seats. Apart from that, the Scorpio looks like it will be a more premium offering from before. The Tata Altroz has also been spied with a DCT (dual clutch transmission). The Tata hatchback has been limited to a manual transmission with its petrol and diesel engines since launch. The upcoming Maruti Alto has been spied as well, and we expect it to be launched in early 2022.

Waiting Period On Popular Models

If you are looking to bring one of the popular new models home, you might have to wait a bit. Deliveries for the diesel XUV700 have begun but if you weren’t among the lucky ones to get a booking early on, you’re looking at a long waiting period in major cities. Waiting period on Maruti cars is also likely to increase as the carmaker reportedly expects below average production in the month of December as well.

Kia Teases Upcoming MPV

We have seen many spy shots, but the teaser is finally here. Korean carmaker Kia has given us a glimpse of its upcoming MPV Carens. It will share its underpinnings with the Hyundai Alcazar, and is expected to make use of the same engine options as well. The full car will be revealed on December 16.

Nissan Magnite Gets New Variant

Nissan has introduced a new variant of the Magnite that has started reaching dealerships. Dubbed the XV Executive, the new variant sits in the middle of the Magnite lineup and offers a more balanced value between price and features.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price