Exclusive: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio To Get Captain Seats

Modified On Nov 29, 2021 05:11 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio 2022

The spy shots also reveal different driving modes with 4H and 4L for the low-range gearbox

The new-gen Scorpio will have in-cabin similarities with the XUV700 and Thar.

It was seen with a larger touchscreen, a digital driver’s display, and black and brown cabin layout.

Will get the XUV700’s petrol and diesel engines, albeit in a detuned version.

Mahindra is expected to launch the SUV by March 2022 with prices starting from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

A convoy of Mahindra’s upcoming Scorpios was spotted recently, with the biggest takeaway being the captain seats in the middle row of one of the test mules, likely to be a premium variant of the SUV. Apart from that, we also spotted an XUV700-like circular controller on the centre console, likely for choosing between different drive modes.

Speaking of which, the new Scorpio will come with a four-wheel drivetrain along with a low-range gearbox as suggested by the 4H (four-high) and 4L (four-low) buttons below the circular controller. Apart from that, the spied mule was seen with a black and brown cabin layout, leatherette upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 2022 SUV will also get XUV700-like dual-zone climate control and central switches.

Other features on offer will include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a single-pane sunroof, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera. The 2022 model will feature dynamic turn indicators like the new XUV700. Its safety suite is expected to include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The Mahindra SUV will borrow the XUV700’s 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, possibly in a lower state of tune. Both will get 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

Mahindra is expected to launch the new-gen Scorpio by March 2022 and price it from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will continue to be a rugged alternative to the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, VW Taigun, and Kia Seltos.

