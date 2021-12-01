Published On Dec 01, 2021 05:18 PM By Rohit

The carmaker has stated that this month’s production will remain at 80 to 85 percent of usual

Both Haryana and Gujarat plants will suffer a drop in manufacturing.

But Maruti will not pause production.

Similar drop in production happened in August and September this year.

It recorded sales of 1,39,184 units and produced 1,09,726 units in November 2021.

As if the pandemic-induced lockdowns weren’t enough, all global carmakers suffered another huge blow this year, thanks to the ongoing shortage of semiconductors . While some of them are able to circumvent the situation, Maruti has announced that its December production will take a hit.

The carmaker stated that supply of semiconductors will likely have an adverse impact on production across its Haryana and Gujarat plants. There won’t be a lull, however, as Maruti says production would be at 80 to 85 percent of normal.

To jog your memory, Mahindra had stopped production for a week in September this year when faced with the same issue.

This isn’t the first time for the carmaker, though. A similar situation happened in August (when it had to pause production for a few days) and September. In November, Maruti produced 1,09,726 units and cumulatively shipped 1,39,184 units.

As far as new Maruti models are concerned, the carmaker launched the second-gen Celerio last month. It is expected to come out with a slew of models in 2022 , including the updated Baleno, XL6, Ciaz and Ertiga, and the new-gen Alto and Brezza.