Modified On Dec 01, 2021 04:02 PM By Tarun for Nissan Magnite

The new trim is wedged between the XL and second-to-top XV trim

XV Executive trim mainly features alloy wheels and a 9-inch touchscreen system over the XL trim.

It also gets push-button start-stop, traction control, hill start assist, and automatic AC.

360-degree camera, a digital driver’s display, TPMS, and cruise control still limited to top-spec XV Premium trim.

The new trim is offered with both 100PS 1-litre turbo and 72PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines.

Prices will be revealed soon, likely by December end.

The Nissan Magnite gets a new mid-spec XV Executive trim. The prices are yet to be revealed, but it has reached dealerships already. Based on previously leaked information, It could demand around Rs 35,000 over the second-from-base XL trim.

The new XV Executive trim offers 16-inch diamond-cut alloys, a bigger but less advanced 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink and Android Auto, and driver seat height-adjust over the XL Turbo variant. Over the XL with the naturally aspirated petrol engine, it additionally offers ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear seat armrest with cupholders, and a 60:40 split-folding rear bench.

Other features onboard the XV Executive trim include traction control, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, push-button start-stop (CVT), automatic AC, and electric ORVMs. It misses out on LED fog lamps, rear parking camera, LED DRLs, an 8-inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car tech, and a 7-inch digital driver’s display compared to the XV trim.

Features like the 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, LED projector headlights, and cruise control are still limited to the top-spec XV Premium.

The XV Executive variant is offered with the existing 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol and 72PS 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines. While both the mills get a 5-speed manual as standard, the turbo additionally gets a CVT automatic option.

The Nissan Magnite retails from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The subcompact SUV rivals the Kia Sonet , Hyundai Venue , Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Toyota Urban Cruiser , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 , and Renault Kiger .

