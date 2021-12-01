Published On Dec 01, 2021 01:00 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

Kia’s fourth car in India will be launched in the first quarter of 2022

The Kia Carens will be globally unveiled in India on December 16.

It has been officially teased, showing its sleek LED DRLs and a chrome strip running under the grille.

Expected to feature a digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, and panoramic sunroof.

The Carens should be offered with six- and seven-seater configurations.

Should be powered by the Alcazar’s 159PS 2-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Kia has officially announced that it will name its upcoming three-row offering as ‘Carens’. Kia calls the Alcazar-based offering an RV (recreational vehicle). With this, the manufacturer has officially teased it ahead of its global unveiling in India on December 16. Kia also confirmed that the vehicle will be exported from the country for overseas markets.

The teaser shows the Carens’ SUV styling cues, similar to the Alcazar. However, the Carens seems to have unique styling in comparison to the Seltos and unlike the Alcazar, which is just an extended Creta. We can also spot its sleek LED DRLs, a chrome strip running under the grille, chrome door handles, and connected LED tail lamps.

Going by the earlier spy shots, the Carens will feature a digitised driver’s display (10.25-inch display in higher variants) and a dashboard-integrated touchscreen infotainment system. It should further get a 360-degree camera, upto six airbags, automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, connected car tech, and ventilated front seats. The Carens should be offered with six and seven seater configurations, just like the Alcazar.

The Kia Carens should be powered by the Alcazar’s 159PS 2-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, both paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.