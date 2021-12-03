Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period Detailed For Top Cities

Published On Dec 03, 2021 09:56 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The waiting period stretches up to seven months in many cities

New Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad currently face the highest waiting period.

The lowest waiting period of 3-4 months is seen in Mumbai, Pune, and Thane.

The average waiting time goes up to 4-5 months.

Deliveries of both petrol and diesel variants are now underway.

The deliveries of the Mahindra XUV700 have been underway since October. However, the SUV still faces a high waiting period, primarily due to the semiconductor shortage. The manufacturer has promised to deliver 14,000 units by January 14, 2022.

So, those who are waiting or planning to buy the XUV700, here’s the waiting period in your city:

City Waiting Period New Delhi 7 months Bangalore 6 months Mumbai 3-4 months Hyderabad 5-6 months Pune 3-4 months Jaipur 4 months Ahmedabad 6 months Gurgaon 7 months Lucknow 6 months Kolkata 5 months Thane 3-4 months Surat 4 months Ghaziabad 6 months Faridabad 7 months Noida 6 months

The XUV700 currently retails from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in MX and AX trims, the latter being more premium and powerful. The SUV is offered as a 5- and a 7-seater, the extra seats come for Rs 60,000 more.

