HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra XUV700 Waiting Period Detailed For Top Cities
English | हिंदी

Mahindra XUV700 Waiting Period Detailed For Top Cities

Published On Dec 03, 2021 09:56 AM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

  • 14823 Views
  • Write a comment

The waiting period stretches up to seven months in many cities

  • New Delhi, Gurgaon, and Faridabad currently face the highest waiting period. 

  • The lowest waiting period of 3-4 months is seen in Mumbai, Pune, and Thane. 

  • The average waiting time goes up to 4-5 months. 

  • Deliveries of both petrol and diesel variants are now underway. 

The deliveries of the Mahindra XUV700 have been underway since October. However, the SUV still faces a high waiting period, primarily due to the semiconductor shortage. The manufacturer has promised to deliver 14,000 units by January 14, 2022. 

So, those who are waiting or planning to buy the XUV700, here’s the waiting period in your city: 

City

Waiting Period

New Delhi

7 months

Bangalore

6 months

Mumbai

3-4 months

Hyderabad

5-6 months

Pune

3-4 months

Jaipur

4 months

Ahmedabad

6 months

Gurgaon

7 months

Lucknow

6 months

Kolkata

5 months

Thane

3-4 months

Surat

4 months

Ghaziabad

6 months

Faridabad

7 months

Noida

6 months

The XUV700 currently retails from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi). It is available in MX and AX trims, the latter being more premium and powerful. The SUV is offered as a 5- and a 7-seater, the extra seats come for Rs 60,000 more. 

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV700

3 comments
1
s
saravanan ganapathy
Dec 3, 2021 6:27:38 PM

Do Chennai not come under Top Cities, there is always a biased approach towards tamilnadu, just remember we are the state high in GDP after Maharasthra

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    1
    J
    jayadev warrier
    Dec 3, 2021 2:36:11 PM

    I have got a delivery date of Aug 2022 in Bangalore. 6 months, really?

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply
      1
      S
      sunny narula
      Dec 3, 2021 12:24:36 PM

      Waiting period is more than 7 months in Jaipur also as u r showing 4 months only.

      Read More...
        Reply
        Write a Reply
        Read Full News

        Similar cars to compare & consider

        Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
        • Trending
        • Recent

        Trending Suv

        • Latest
        • Upcoming
        • Popular
        Latest Cars
        Upcoming Cars
        Popular Cars
        *Estimated Price New Delhi
        space Image
        ×
        We need your city to customize your experience