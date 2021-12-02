Mercedes-Benz Offers Price Protection For Pending Orders Of Select 2021 Models

Published On Dec 02, 2021 06:01 PM By Sonny

It is also being extended to bookings made until December 31 for the likes of the A-Class and E-Class models

Mercedes-Benz has taken another step towards strengthening its customer relations by extending protection against price hikes to customers who have been waiting to take delivery of their orders.

Usually, a customer may have to pay the going market price at the time of delivery for their pre-booked car. But this protection ensures that the buyers will pay the 2021 prices only for their MY2021 model, instead of the going rate at the time of delivery in 2022. This includes those who ordered the GLE 400 and GLE 400d models but have been waiting since April to collect their SUVs. In addition, Mercedes-Benz is extending the 2021 prices to those who wish to book an A-Class, GLA, or E-Class by the end of the year. It has already confirmed a price hike of up to 2 percent across the range starting from January 1, 2022.

The luxury carmaker is also celebrating the milestone of crossing 1000 customer deliveries under its Retail of the Future business model. It streamlines the purchase process for its customers, allowing them to buy directly from Mercedes-Benz and letting the dealerships focus on the customer experience. This new sales-flow was first announced in June 2021 and launched in late-October.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Delivering the thousandth Mercedes-Benz within a short span under the ROTF (Retail of the Future) platform strongly validates our vision of reimagining customer excellence while empowering the franchise partners financially with this new business model.”