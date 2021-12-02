Modified On Dec 02, 2021 12:55 PM By Rohit for Maruti Alto 2021

Maruti will probably price the new Alto from Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

The test mule was probably a lower-spec trim considering it missed wheel covers.

Looks bigger than before, expected to be based on the Wagon R’s Heartect platform.

Will likely get new features while retaining touchscreen infotainment system and keyless entry.

Might get 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol engines.

A new spy video has surfaced online showing the new-gen Maruti Alto undergoing testing once again, possibly in a lower-spec trim.

The test mule’s front profile isn’t visible, but we do get to see the upright tailgate and the production-ready taillamps. The recently spied Alto was seen riding on plain steel wheels, like the previously spotted model. Maruti is expected to use the Wagon R’s Heartect platform for the 2022 Alto, making it considerably larger than the current-gen model.

The latest video doesn’t reveal the interior but Maruti is expected to make some additions to the existing feature list, which includes a 7-inch touchscreen unit, front power windows, and keyless entry. We reckon its cabin might have certain commonalities with the new Celerio, which was launched recently. Standard safety features on board should include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

Maruti will likely provide the new Alto with the same 0.8-litre petrol engine as the current model (48PS/69Nm), mated to a 5-speed manual. There’s a CNG kit (41PS/60Nm) offered with the same petrol mill as well. The new-gen hatchback might also get a 1-litre petrol engine with an optional AMT.

Current-gen Alto

We believe the 2022 Maruti Alto could be priced from Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It is expected to be launched in the first half of 2022, and it will rekindle its rivalry with the Renault Kwid and Datsun redi-GO.