Be Ready For Maruti’s First Price Hike Of 2022 In January

Published On Dec 02, 2021 07:26 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift

Maruti has announced the next price hike for its entire lineup effective from January 2022. The increment shall vary for different models. Not just Maruti, but every other manufacturer is going to announce its 2022 price hike soon.

As per the company’s statement, the production costs have increased adversely over the past year and some of the impact is being passed over to the end customers. We have already witnessed three price hikes from Maruti in 2021 - the first in January, the second in April, and the third in September. We may see multiple price increments in 2022 as well.

Currently, Maruti has fourteen cars in its lineup (including the Nexa range): Eeco, Alto 800, S-Presso, Wagon R, Celerio, Swift, Dzire, Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, Vitara Brezza and S-Cross. The variant and model-wise price hike is yet to be revealed but more than half of its lineup was due to get pricier in 2022 anyway.

Maruti is planning for eight new launches in 2022, including the new Alto, Baleno, Vitara Brezza, and XL6. The new Brezza has been spied testing revealing that it will get premium features such as paddle shifters and an electric sunroof.

