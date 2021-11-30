Published On Nov 30, 2021 05:21 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV700

The SUV’s diesel variants are priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh

The diesel variants’ deliveries are underway earlier than anticipated in the last week of November.

However, waiting periods are stretching up to seven months.

Powered by 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel engines.

You can opt for AWD (all-wheel-drive) with the top-spec AX7 Diesel-AT.

The deliveries of the Mahindra XUV700 diesel are now underway, prior to the brand’s initial commitment of the last week of November. Moreover, the petrol variants were delivered from October itself. However, the SUV is still facing a waiting period of up to seven months, depending on the city.

The Mahindra XUV700 has already received two price hikes till now and the third one is expected sometime in early 2022. The SUV currently retails from Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 22.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in MX and AX series, the latter offered with the option of seven seats.

Mahindra offers the XUV700 with a feature-rich cabin, including dual 10.25-inch screens (for the touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster), connected car technology, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and charging, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

It also features ADAS (advanced driving assistance system) with adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, and high-beam assist. Safety is further enhanced by a 360-degree camera, up to seven airbags, and a 5-star safety rating.

Powering the XUV700 are two engines: a 200PS 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 155PS/185PS 2.2-litre diesel, paired with both a 6-speed manual and an automatic. Additionally, the top-spec diesel-automatic variant is offered with an optional AWD (all-wheel-drive).

It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Alcazar , MG Hector Plus , MG Hector, Tata Safari , and Tata Harrier.

