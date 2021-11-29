Tata Altroz DCT Spied Ahead Of Expected January 2022 Launch

Published On Nov 29, 2021 05:45 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

The DCT variants could be priced at a premium of around a lakh over their manual counterparts

The DCT (dual-clutch automatic) will be the first automatic transmission of the Altroz.

It will likely be paired with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Other engine options are a 1.2-litre N.A. petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

No changes expected in the features department of the Altroz.

Tata retails the hatchback between Rs 5.89 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Tata has been working on an automatic gearbox for its premium hatchback, the Altroz. Now, a spy video has surfaced online of a test mule which is likely to be equipped with the said transmission (DCT). The DCT (dual-clutch automatic) will be the first automatic transmission for the hatchback.

The carmaker will likely offer the DCT gearbox with the 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS/140Nm) of the Altroz. Tata has also provided the premium hatchback with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill making 86PS/113Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel motor rated at 90PS/200Nm. All the engine options currently come paired only to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Inside, the cabin of the Altroz is unlikely to come with any changes. We aren’t expecting Tata to tinker with the hatchback’s equipment list either. Tata has equipped it with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, ambient lighting, and connected car tech. Passenger safety is taken care of by dual front airbags, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and rear parking sensors.

We expect the automatic version of the Altroz to be launched in January 2022 to mark two years of the hatchback being on sale. Expect the DCT variants to command a premium of around a lakh over their MT counterparts. Tata has priced the Altroz in the range of Rs 5.89 lakh to Rs 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It takes on the Toyota Glanza, Hyundai i20 , Maruti Suzuki Baleno , Volkswagen Polo, and Honda Jazz.

