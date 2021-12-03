HomeNew CarsNewsAll Audi Cars To Get Dearer From January 2022
English | हिंदी

All Audi Cars To Get Dearer From January 2022

Modified On Dec 03, 2021 10:11 AM By Rohit for Audi A4

  • 4784 Views
  • Write a comment

Prices of all models will be increased by up to three percent

Audi cars

  • The price hike is a result of rising input and operational costs.

  • Audi India currently retails 13 cars, including three EVs.

  • Priced from Rs 43.69 lakh to Rs 2.04 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

While the new year is still some time away, carmakers have already started announcing price hikes. The latest to confirm is Audi India, which will increase prices up to three percent across models w.e.f January 2022. The rising input and operational costs have been cited as the reason for the hike.

Audi A6

At present, Audi sells 13 cars in India (including three electric vehicles), viz, the A4, A6, A8 L, Q2, Q5, Q8, RS Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, RS 7, e-tron SUV, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

Current prices are as follows:

Model

Price Range

A4

Rs 43.69 lakh to Rs 47.61 lakh

A6

Rs 57.78 lakh to Rs 62.65 lakh

A8 L

Rs 1.57 crore

Q2

Rs 34.99 lakh to Rs 48.89 lakh

Q5

Rs 58.93 lakh to Rs 63.77 lakh

Q8

Rs 99.9 lakh to Rs 1.36 crore

RS Q8

Rs 2.09 crore

S5 Sportback

Rs 80.49 lakh

RS 5 Sportback

Rs 1.05 crore

RS 7 Sportback

Rs 2.16 crore

e-tron SUV

Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.18 crore

e-tron GT

Rs 1.79 crore

e-tron RS GT

Rs 2.04 crore

Audi Q5

In September 2021, Audi launched the e-tron GT sedans followed by the facelifted Q5 in November. Though a little late to the party, the carmaker has started its transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) vehicles to EVs.

In August 2021, Audi revealed that from 2026 onwards, all its new models would be electric. It has also joined the list of carmakers that are urging the GOI to reduce taxes on premium vehicles.

Read More on : A4 Automatic

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Audi A4

Read Full News
  • Audi A4
  • Audi A6
  • Audi A8
  • Audi Q2
  • Audi Q5
  • Audi Q8
  • Audi RS Q8
  • Audi e-tron
  • Audi e-tron GT

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience