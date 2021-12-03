All Audi Cars To Get Dearer From January 2022

Modified On Dec 03, 2021 10:11 AM By Rohit for Audi A4

Prices of all models will be increased by up to three percent

The price hike is a result of rising input and operational costs.

Audi India currently retails 13 cars, including three EVs.

Priced from Rs 43.69 lakh to Rs 2.04 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

While the new year is still some time away, carmakers have already started announcing price hikes. The latest to confirm is Audi India, which will increase prices up to three percent across models w.e.f January 2022. The rising input and operational costs have been cited as the reason for the hike.

At present, Audi sells 13 cars in India (including three electric vehicles), viz, the A4, A6, A8 L, Q2, Q5, Q8, RS Q8, S5 Sportback, RS 5 Sportback, RS 7, e-tron SUV, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT.

Current prices are as follows:

Model Price Range A4 Rs 43.69 lakh to Rs 47.61 lakh A6 Rs 57.78 lakh to Rs 62.65 lakh A8 L Rs 1.57 crore Q2 Rs 34.99 lakh to Rs 48.89 lakh Q5 Rs 58.93 lakh to Rs 63.77 lakh Q8 Rs 99.9 lakh to Rs 1.36 crore RS Q8 Rs 2.09 crore S5 Sportback Rs 80.49 lakh RS 5 Sportback Rs 1.05 crore RS 7 Sportback Rs 2.16 crore e-tron SUV Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.18 crore e-tron GT Rs 1.79 crore e-tron RS GT Rs 2.04 crore

In September 2021, Audi launched the e-tron GT sedans followed by the facelifted Q5 in November. Though a little late to the party, the carmaker has started its transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) vehicles to EVs.

In August 2021, Audi revealed that from 2026 onwards, all its new models would be electric. It has also joined the list of carmakers that are urging the GOI to reduce taxes on premium vehicles.

