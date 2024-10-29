All Special Edition Hatchbacks Launched This 2024 Festive Season

Modified On Oct 29, 2024 02:25 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Baleno

The special and limited editions of these hatchbacks include only minor cosmetic changes and accessory packs

The festive season is often considered one of the best times to buy a car in India, as automakers offer a variety of discounts and special or limited editions. If you’re planning to buy a hatchback during this time, we have compiled a list of five special edition hatchbacks launched in the 2024 season.

Renault Kwid Night And Day Edition

The Renault Kwid is available in a limited-run Night and Day edition, which features a Pearl White exterior with a black roof and black highlights on the exterior. It is based on the mid-spec RXL (O) variant of the Kwid and is priced at Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

No changes have been made to the feature list of this limited edition Kwid. It comes with amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen, front power windows, and a manual AC. The Kwid uses a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 68 PS and 91 Nm, and comes paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Note that Renault is only offering the Night And Day edition of the Kwid in manual transmission.

Maruti Wagon R Waltz Edition

Maruti launched the limited-run Waltz edition of the Wagon R hatchback, which includes a set of exterior and interior accessories, with prices starting at Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It's available in both petrol and CNG engine options across the Lxi, Vxi, and Zxi variants.

Exterior highlights include fog lights, wheel arch cladding, bumper protectors, and door visors. Inside, it features new seat covers and floor mats. The Wagon R Waltz edition also adds a few extra features, including a touchscreen, a rear parking camera, and a multi-speaker sound system. Note that these features are already available in the Zxi variant of the Wagon R.

The Wagon R offers a choice of two petrol engines: a 1-litre engine (67 PS and 89 Nm), available with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT (automated manual transmission), and a 1.2-litre engine (90 PS and 113 Nm), also with a choice of a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT. The CNG version comes with a 1-litre engine (57 PS and 82 Nm), and it is equipped with a manual gearbox only.

Maruti Swift Blitz Edition

Another car that received a special edition during the festive period is the Maruti Swift, known as the ‘Blitz’ edition. The Swift Blitz is offered only with the base-spec Lxi and mid-spec Vxi and Vxi (O) variants for a limited time. It comes with complimentary exterior and interior accessories worth Rs 39,500, including a blacked-out roof spoiler, body side moulding, illuminated scuff plates, door visors, floor mats, and more

The Vxi and Vxi (O) variants have a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers and rear USB Type-A ports.the Lxi has manual AC, all four power windows, a rear defogger and a 12V charging socket for the front passengers. The Maruti Swift comes with a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that can be powered with both petrol (82 PS/112 Nm) and CNG (69 PS/102 Nm). The former comes with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT, while the latter can only be had with a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Baleno Regal Edition

Another Maruti hatchback which got the limited edition this festive season is the Maruti Baleno. It gets a Regal edition and offers complimentary accessories worth more than Rs 60,000 across all the variants. No other changes have been made to the features set of the premium hatchback. Its top amenities include a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a heads-up display, cruise control, and auto AC with rear vents.

The Maruti Baleno is offered with both petrol-powered and CNG-powered engine options. The petrol version uses a 90 PS naturally aspirated petrol engine which comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG variants come with reduced output of 77.5 PS and can only be had with a 5-speed manual transmission. Prices for the Baleno range from Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Toyota Glanza Limited Edition

The Toyota Glanza, essentially a rebadged and restyled version of the Maruti Baleno, has got a limited edition this festive season. This edition includes a complimentary set of exterior and interior accessories valued at Rs 20,567 and is available across all variants. On the outside, it gets chrome and blacked out side body moulding, door visors, and chrome garnish on the tailgate, ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), rear bumper, fender and rear reflectors. Inside, it gets neck cushions (black or silver), 3D floor mats, and puddle lamps.

The Glanza comes loaded with amenities like a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display, auto AC with rear vents, and cruise control. The Glanza uses the same engine and transmission options as the Maruti Baleno. The Toyota Glanza is priced from Rs 6.86 lakh to Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

So these were the 5 special edition hatchback launched this 2024 festive season. Which one would you pick and why? Let us know in the comments below…

