All Special Edition Compact SUVs Launched For 2024 Festive Season

While most of the models mentioned feature cosmetic updates to enhance their distinct look, there is a Toyota SUV that will save you money on accessories

With distinct visual elements that set them apart from standard models, special editions of cars are usually a staple right around the time of the festive period every year. Typically sold in limited numbers, these editions are ideal if you are looking for a unique touch in your next car purchase. In this report, we take a look at the recently launched special editions of the compact SUVs to help you make an informed buying decision.

Hyundai Creta Knight

The facelifted Hyundai Creta received a Knight edition, featuring a blacked-out exterior treatment along with an all-black cabin theme. It is offered in two trims, S (O) and SX (O) of the compact SUV. With prices ranging between Rs 14.51 lakh and Rs 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom), it carries a premium of Rs 15,000 over the respective standard trims mentioned above. Here’s a look at its changes.

On the outside, the Creta Knight Edition features blacked-out styling on grille, 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and spoiler. Its sporty appearance is further enhanced by red brake callipers, while the ‘Knight’ badge adds a distinctive touch. Inside, it features an all-black cabin theme with brass-coloured accents, replacing the lighter interior of standard variants. However, the Knight Edition does not get any new features to its cabin and misses out on the option of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. It is available with either the 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol or the 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with manual or automatic gearbox choices.

Kia Seltos Gravity Edition

To make nice-to-have convenient features more accessible, Kia launched the Seltos Gravity Edition. These features include ventilated front seats, a Bose audio system, a dashcam, and an electronic parking brake (for CVT transmission variants). On the outside, it gets ‘Gravity’ badging, redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels, and a gloss-black rear spoiler.

The Seltos Gravity Edition is based on the HTX trim and retains features such as a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, alongside safety features like six airbags and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Engine options include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The petrol unit is available with either a 6-speed manual or CVT, while the diesel engine is paired only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Prices for the Seltos Gravity Edition start from Rs 16.63 lakh and go up to Rs 18.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda Elevate Apex Edition

Honda has joined the special edition trend with the Elevate Apex Edition. It is offered with the V and VX variants, and carries a premium of Rs 15,000 over the standard variants. The Apex Edition features exterior and interior cosmetic updates, with no changes made to the feature list or powertrain options.

Updates include a piano black front spoiler with silver accents, a piano black rear garnish, and exclusive ‘Apex Edition’ badging on the tailgate. Inside, it boasts a dual-tone ivory and black cabin with leather seats embossed with the Apex Edition logo. Prices for the Elevate Apex Edition range between Rs 12.86 lakh and Rs 15.25 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is available in limited numbers.

MG Astor Blackstorm Edition

MG reintroduced the Astor Blackstorm Edition, which was previously discontinued with the launch of the Sprint variant. It is now offered in the mid-spec Select variant and features cosmetic updates inside and out. The Astor Blackstorm Edition sports an all-black paint scheme, contrasted by red accents all around, along with red brake callipers. It receives similar treatment inside the cabin with fabric seat upholstery.

Feature highlights include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 6-speaker audio system, and a panoramic sunroof. The Astor Blackstorm is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 110 PS and 144 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic. The manual gearbox variant is priced at Rs 13.45 lakh (ex-showroom), while the automatic transmission variant carries a price tag of Rs 14.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Grand Vitara Dominion Edition

Just in time for the festive season, Maruti introduced the Dominion Edition of the Grand Vitara SUV. It enhances both the exterior and interior with a range of accessories and is available with the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. The Grand Vitara Dominion Edition comes at a price premium of up to Rs 52,699 over the standard variants and is being sold in limited numbers.

These accessories include front and rear skid plates, ORVM and headlight garnishes, and body side moulding. Inside, it features all-weather 3D mats, 'Nexa'-branded cushions, and seat covers. The feature list and powertrain options remain unchanged.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Festive Edition

Like the Grand Vitara Dominion Edition, Toyota gave a similar treatment to its Urban Cruiser Hyryder with the Festive Edition. However, the catch here is that you do not need to pay anything extra, as Toyota is offering it with complementary exterior and interior accessories worth up to Rs 50,817. The Festive Edition is available with the G and V variants of the Hyryder.

With the Hyryder Festive Edition, you get exterior accessories such as mud flaps, door visors with stainless steel inserts, bumper and headlight garnishes, and body side cladding. Interior highlights include a dashcam and all-weather mats. It is offered with the similar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, coupled with either mild-hybrid or strong-hybrid tech, or a factory-fitted CNG kit.

Share your thoughts in the comments below on which of the above-mentioned compact SUV special editions you are most looking forward to.

